There is a cloud of uncertainty on the availability of Israel-based Super Eagles goalkeeper, Adeleye Adebayo, for Nigeria’s upcoming friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.

Adebayo, who plies his trade with Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Jerusalem, is one of the three goalkeepers invited by coach Jose Peseiro for the double-friendly targeted to get the Super Eagles in shape for the fast-approaching 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting in November.

However, the latest update from the Super Eagles camp on Wednesday morning indicates no confirmed travel plans for Adebayo.

It is feared Adebayo’s travel plans may have been affected by the ongoing unrest involving Hamas and Israel.

Aside from the deaths and destruction of properties, the Hamas attack on Israel has had some other negative impacts including a great deal of inconvenience for travelers.

Many flights were canceled or delayed and some people were stranded at the airport for days.

It is not clear if Adebayo will still be able to find a way out of the troubled country in other to honour the two friendly games he has been invited for.

The Super Eagles are set to face the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia in Portimão, Portugal, on Friday, 13 October before they take on the Mambas of Mozambique in the same city three days later.

As stated by the Nigeria Football Federation, all players are to assemble in Faro, Portugal.

Already, a large chunk of those invited, including the late replacements have all arrived in camp.

They include Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, stand-in captain Wilfred Ndidi, Kenneth Omeruo, Francis Uzoho (the only goalkeeper available for now) and a host of others.

While arrivals of the trio of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.Frank Onyeka and Kelechi Iheanacho are confirmed for later today (Wednesday), just like Adebayo, the travel plans of the only invited home-based player on the roster Olurunleke Ojo are also not confirmed.

INVITED PLAYERS LIST:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders: Tryonne Ebuehi (Empoli, Italy); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Jordan Torunarigha (KAA Gent, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

