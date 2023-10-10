FIFA has appointed officials for the 16 October senior international friendly match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Portugal.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), revealed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

A Portuguese, Miguel Nogueira, will serve as the match referee. His compatriots, Paulo Bras, Ana Loide, and Bruno Viera, will work as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2, and fourth official, respectively.

The encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao next week Friday will be the fifth for both countries at the senior level.

The Eagles had edged the Mambas in a friendly by the odd goal in Maputo before two memorable clashes in 2009 in the race to the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals in South Africa.

In Maputo, both teams settled for a scoreless draw, and in Abuja in October 2009, it was heading for the same score line before Obinna Nsofor headed into the net for the three points to save Nigeria’s blushes.

A draw that evening would have automatically eliminated Nigeria from the race.

The Eagles thrashed the Mambas 3-0 in the city of Lubango when both teams faced off at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola in the group phase.

We expect the Eagles to start arriving at their Penina Hotel and Resort, Portimao camp, on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Monday’s encounter in Portugal will start at 4 pm Portugal time (same time as in Nigeria)

(NAN)

