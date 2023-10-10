Eden Hazard, one of the most talented footballers of his generation, has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32.

The Belgian winger, who majorly played for Chelsea and Real Madrid during his career, announced the news on social media, Tuesday.

Time up

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time,” said Hazard, who has been a free agent since his contract was terminated in June.

“After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.”

Before finally throwing in the towel on Tuesday, The Belgian had already retired from international football last December after being part of the squad which was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup during the group stage.

Hazard who spent seven glittering seasons at Chelsea where he won two Premier League titles before moving to Real Madrid in 2019, has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

Though with minimal contributions at Real Madrid, Hazard won the Champions League, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

The Belgian only scored just 7 goals in 76 appearances in all competitions during his disappointing spell in Spain.

Before rising to global consciousness at Chelsea, Hazard started his career with French club Lille, scoring 50 goals in 149 appearances and helping the club to win a domestic double of Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France in 2010-11.

Gratitude

Even though he is ending his career on a rather sour note, Hazard remains proud of his achievements, even as he remains grateful to all those who gave him his dream life.

“During my career, I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all,” Hazard added on social media.

“I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian selection.

“A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.

“Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played.

“Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends.”

What’s next for Hazard?

It remains to be seen what Hazard will do next after his retirement though he appears ready to stay involved in football in other capacities.

Hazard has been linked with a return to Chelsea as an ambassador. He is also said to be interested in a career in punditry.

Being an intelligent and articulate person, it is widely believed Hazard still has a lot to offer the round leather game.

