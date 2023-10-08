Nine-time Nigerian League champions, Enyimba on Sunday began their title defence on a disappointing note; losing 2-0 at the Pantami Stadium against Gombe United.

Alakwe Chijoke’s first-half header and a late goal by Ahmad Jimoh saw the Savannah Scorpions finally end the dominance enjoyed by the People’s Elephant.

Before Sunday’s game, Gombe United had never defeated nor picked at least a point against Enyimba in their last six meetings.

However, coach Baba Ganaru was able to fashion out a winning formula in a game where they clearly had an answer for everything thrown at them throughout the feisty encounter.

Though Enyimba had their chances, they were unable to find a way past the Gombe United defence as the hosts battled to a deserved victory.

Vital away point

Elsewhere, newly promoted Sporting Lagos continued their bright start to the season as they recorded a barren draw in Uyo against Akwa United.

FT’| The points are shared at the Nest of Champions. A second clean sheet of the season for our defence 🛡️ Akwa United 🟠 0 – 0 Sporting Lagos 🔵#NPFL24 #LetsGoSporting pic.twitter.com/vcmRxKwH07 — Sporting Lagos (@SportingLagos) October 8, 2023

Having started with a 2-0 win in their season-opener, the Noisy Lagosians followed up with another brilliant performance that has put them forward as one of the teams to look out for this season in the league,

Akwa Utd will be disappointed to have dropped points at home, but Sporting Lagos will be happy with a point away from home.

Other games

At their adopted home ground in Lafia, Lobi Stars won 3-2 in the five-goal thriller against Sunshine Stars.

After a barren first half at the Lafia Township stadium, the second 45 minutes had a lot of goals to cheer with Tiza Samuel breaking the deadlock in the 53rd minute.

Tiza was on hand to double Lobi Stars’ lead in the 773rd minute.

However, dramatically, Taiwo Rafiu pulled one back for Sunshine Stars in the 77th minute

While the Akure Gunners were pushing for an equaliser, Ajibola Adeleke restored Lobi Stars’ two-goal cushion with a well-taken goal in the 85th minute.

Though Rafiu had the final say with another goal in the 88th minute, it was not enough to earn Sunshine Stars a share of the spoils as Lobi Stars held on to the maximum three points on offer.

In Ilorin, Kwara Utd pipped Abia Warriors by a lone goal and the scoreline was the same in the game between Niger Tornadoes and Rivers United.

READ ALSO:

Bashiru Usman’s 7th-minute goal from the penalty spot proved to be enough to give the Ikon Allah Boys a vital win against Stanley Eguma’s men.

Tornadoes will be happy with the win, while Rivers Utd will be disappointed to have lost.

In Ikenne, Fidelis ilechukwu’s hope for a dream start to the season was dashed as his side, Enugu Rangers blew away their one-goal lead against Remo Stars

The Cross. The Header.@sikiru16’s first League goal of the season, sweet assist from Sodiq. Suit FC in the mud in Ikenne! 🥲 LIVE’ Remo Stars 2-1 Rangers. pic.twitter.com/j9TmkTGYVI — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) October 8, 2023

The Sky Blue Stars came from behind, courtesy of goals from Seun Ogunribide and Sikiru Alimi, to snatch victory away from the Flying Antelopes.

Full results

Akwa Utd 0-0 Sporting Lagos

Gombe Utd 2-0 Enyimba

Lobi Stars 3-2 Sunshine

Kwara Utd 1-0 Abia Warriors

Tornadoes 1-0 Rivers Utd

Remo Stars 2-1 Rangers

Plateau Utd 1-0 Heartland.

Doma Utd 2-0 Bayelsa Utd

Insurance 2-0 3SC

Pillars 1-0 Katsina Utd

