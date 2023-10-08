Arsenal beat Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday as they finally ended a run of 12 straight defeats against the Citizens.

Second-half substitute, Gabriel Martinelli, was the match-winner, with his deflected shot the difference.

The Brazilian’s 87th-minute shot hit Nathan Ake in the face and deflected past a wrong-footed Ederson.

The defining moment gave Arsenal the lead and ultimately three huge points that have seen them go level with fellow North Londoners, Tottenham Hotspurs on 20 points after eight games.

Arsenal have beaten Manchester City in a Premier League home game without conceding for the first time since April 2012. The match winner that day? Mikel Arteta 😀 pic.twitter.com/FiR0hgyx85 — Squawka (@Squawka) October 8, 2023

The Gunners were somewhat jittery in the first half but an improved display in the second half saw them snatch the late win.

City had a few chances of their own, but they were unable to find a way past the Arsenal defence.

After winning their first six games of the season, the defending champions have now been condemned to back-to-back defeats.

Stalemates

But while the Gunners could squeeze out a win, it wasn’t so in the other three games decided on Sunday

Brighton 2-2 Liverpool

Brighton secured a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium, with Lewis Dunk’s late equaliser proving decisive.

Liverpool were the better team for most of the game, but they made some costly mistakes.

Alisson’s error allowed Simon Adingra to give Brighton the lead, and Pascal Gross’ foul on Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool a penalty, which Mohamed Salah converted.

However, Liverpool failed to capitalise on their chances, and they were punished by Brighton’s late goals.

West Ham 2-2 Newcastle

Mohammed Kudus made a significant impact coming off the bench, scoring his maiden Premier League goal and helping West Ham secure a 2-2 draw against Newcastle.

The Magpies initially appeared poised to build on their impressive 4-1 Champions League victory over Paris St Germain, courtesy of Alexander Isak’s swift brace in response to Tomas Soucek’s early opener.

However, Ghanaian winger Kudus, a summer signing from Ajax for £38 million, struck in the final minute of regulation time, earning the hosts a well-deserved point in a thrilling encounter.

Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa squandered the opportunity to secure a place in the Premier League’s top four following a 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Pau Torres’ equaliser, arriving just two minutes after Hwang-Hee Chan’s opening goal, enabled them to recover from a deficit at Molineux.

However, despite Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Brighton providing a chance for Villa to claim a Champions League spot, they failed to capitalise on the leeway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

