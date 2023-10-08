In a surprising development that could potentially reshape international football, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has dropped hints that it may back Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

This was contained in a statement that appeared on Nigeria’s football body’s official website while congratulating the Government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco over Wednesday’s decision by FIFA that the North African country will co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup finals with Spain and Portugal.

The NFF president Ibrahim Gusau said the NFF will be throwing its weight behind the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s bid to stage the 2034 finals – four years after the expected spectacle in Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

“We believe the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has the infrastructure and facilities to stage a spectacular FIFA World Cup in 2034,” the statement added.

Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup has been gaining momentum in recent months, with the country investing heavily in infrastructure and facilities for the tournament.

If the bid is successful, this would be the first time that the World Cup would be hosted in the Middle East since Qatar hosted the 2022 edition.

The NFF’s potential support for Saudi Arabia’s bid could carry significant weight, given Nigeria’s influence in African football. Nigeria has a rich footballing history, and the NFF plays a crucial role in the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The 2034 World Cup hosting rights are expected to be decided by FIFA in the coming years, with Saudi Arabia facing competition from potential joint bids by other countries.

The bid process is known for its competitive nature, as nations vying for the honour of hosting the tournament present their proposals to FIFA’s governing body.

The international football community will undoubtedly be watching closely as the NFF’s potential support for Saudi Arabia’s bid unfolds.

If Nigeria does choose to back Saudi Arabia, it could signal a significant shift in the geopolitics of World Cup hosting and further strengthen the ties between African and Middle Eastern football.

