The matchday two fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) began in style on Saturday with all the home teams taking full advantage and securing maximum points in their respective matches.

In Benin City, Bendel Insurance hit the ground running with a 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Shooting Stars.

Though the Benin Gunners have been depleted due to some high-profile exits from the club, Monday Odigie’s men did enough to get a victory over the Oluyole Warriors even though it was not the best of performances.

The game

During an early spell of pressure by the hosts, Bendel Insurance broke the deadlock in the 8th minute with an own goal.

A well-placed cross from the left by Stanley Okorom saw Gali Falke unintentionally head the ball into his net, putting Bendel Insurance in the lead at 1-0.

It was a lead that the Oluyole Warriors would not recover from throughout the half, as it ended 1-0 at halftime in favour of the home team despite the best efforts of the men from Ibadan.

The second half saw the men from Ibadan up the tempo early in the half, but it was not just to be their day, as despite having a couple of chances at goal, they could not get behind the Benin Arsenal’s no 1 in goal.

Rather, it was super sub-Evans Ogbonda who finished in style in the 78th minute after riding through a few challenges on the edge of the box.

His wonderful finish with a curling shot from outside the box 18 into the top left corner left the 3SC technical area dazed.

It was no doubt a goal of utmost beauty, laying down a marker for the goal of the week contender.

Ogbonda continued to lay siege on the Oluyole Warriors goal area but could not get his brace as the game ended 2-0 in favour of the home side.

Odigie not ‘excited’

Meanwhile, Coach Monday Odigie shared his disappointment with his team’s performance, right after the game.

He began by expressing his sentiments, saying, “I am not excited.” He emphasized his long-held belief in the significance of participation and preparation in football.

He stressed that while the result is important, it is not as vital as the team’s performance on the field.

In his analysis, Coach Odigie highlighted the early stage of the league, emphasizing that the Nigerian league had just kicked off.

He acknowledged the importance of consistent performance, describing it as the path to gradual improvement in the game and ultimately showcasing attacking prowess.

The gaffer acknowledged that the match against 3SC had presented challenges, particularly due to key players leaving the team. Despite this, he reiterated his lack of excitement and his determination to take away the positives from the game.

Looking ahead, Coach Odigie expressed his commitment to addressing the team’s shortcomings and working on improvements before facing Plateau United on Wednesday in Matchday 3.

The victory is Bendel Insurance’s first league win over the Oluyole Warriors since March 2005.

Rumble in Gombe

An exciting display at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe, saw Doma United secure a 2-0 victory over Bayelsa United.

Doma United took the initiative from the get-go, in a home encounter which meant more than just three points to the team.

It was all that was needed to secure a well-deserved victory over the Prosperity Boys, who travelled down from the South-South for nothing.

The Savannah Tigers took the lead in the 21st minute, with Andrew Majalisa displaying his deftness on the ball by delivering a superb indirect free-kick.

The ball, fiercely but, lowly placed through the Bayelsa wall, nestled into the bottom corner, leaving the opposing goalkeeper, Kelvin Ogunga, stranded in no man’s land.

It was enough to send the hosts through to halftime with the lead 1-0 in their favour.

The home side extended their advantage in the second half when Charles Terwar roughly slotted home a goal following a finely executed team move in the 58th minute, which sent the fans into delirium.

In a thorough 90 minutes, Doma United dominated throughout. Their passion on the field was laid bare as they pressed forward, time and time again, leaving Bayelsa United struggling to create many clear-cut scoring opportunities for imperious forward Robert Mizo who was rather unfortunate not to get a goal.

What it means

Doma United’s victory sends them to third place in the league table, despite their poor season opener in Awka. Meanwhile, Bayelsa United finds themselves level on three points but sandwiched among the pack in mid-table due to goal difference.

Right after, Doma’s technical adviser, Akinade Onigbinde, emphasised the importance of the win and his team’s ambition of going for the title this season.

“I am very happy, the first result from home is very important for us,” he said. “We are just starting, we see some lapses in the game for goal scoring, we created a lot of chances, but we wasted them. When we keep working, we will get the results.”

He further stated his club’s ambition; “We are contenders for the title, we are not in the league to pretend, we tried to be in Super 6 last season.”

His team will aim to build on this impressive win as they prepare to face the ‘Noisy Lagosians’, Sporting Lagos, in their upcoming league encounter away. On the other hand, Bayelsa United will be eager to bounce back from this disappointing result in their next fixture.

NPFL Derby delight in Kano

It was a happy homecoming for the Sai Ma Su Gida in the first North West derby held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

It was a narrow 1-0 victory for one of the most respected traditional teams in the Nigeria Premier Football League, sweetened by the fact that it was against a noisy neighbour in Katsina United.

The game-defining only goal of the match was netted by Mustapha Yuga in the 27th minute, sending the mammoth home crowd into the seventh heaven.

It was well worked from the ever-reliable midfield veteran general, and skipper of the side, Rabiu Ali, who supplied a beautiful pass to Mustapha for the goal.

The crucial victory secured not just three valuable points for the home team and elevated them to the 8th position on the league table, but also got the fans to start believing again.

The ferocious derby game witnessed some disciplinary actions as the centre referee brandished yellow cards for three players.

Pillars’ Ali Abdullahi received a caution in the 31st minute, while Okoro Ibe of Katsina United was booked just 10 minutes later.

The second half saw an end-to-end encounter but nothing to show in terms of goals.

Katsina United’s coach, Tony Bolus, attempted to turn the tide around with a double substitution on the hour mark, replacing Usman Bara’u and Mansoor Saleh with Okoko Junior and Azeez Falolu, respectively, but the home side held their ground tightly to record a back-to-back win over their fierce rival.

Big relief

It was a win that has brought relief to Coach Abdullahi Maikaba, who had previously endured a disappointing start to the league, suffering a 1-0 defeat away at the hands of Sunshine Stars in their opening match in Akure.

The Chanji boys will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host Lobi Stars at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on matchday three, while Kano Pillars will travel down south to face Abia Warriors in Umuahia.

