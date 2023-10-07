Manchester United staged a late comeback at Old Trafford, overcoming a shaky start to secure a 2-1 victory in their Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday.

The Red Devils were looking destined for a third consecutive home defeat before McTominay rescued the day for Erik Ten Haag’s men.

Nigeria’s Frank Onyeka had some feel of the action at Old Trafford having come on as a substitute in the 70th minute.

But while he made less of an impact for the Bess, two quickfire goals from super substitute Scott McTominay during the stoppage time saw United snatching all three points at stake.

McTominay’s goals cancelled out Mathias Jensen’s first-half strike, making him the first player since 2022 to achieve such a milestone after Steven Bergjwin.

The Game

In the opening minutes, Aaron Hickey tried to capitalise on a Brentford corner when he swiped the ball above Andre Onana.

Moments later, the midfielder received a yellow card in the 10th minute for a sloppy challenge on Bruno Fernandes.

Onana’s nervy play continued, with a 24th-minute pass intercepted by Bryan Mbeumo.

Still, the tackle was ruled out for a free-kick. Casemiro then exposed United’s defence, leading to Jensen’s goal in the 26th minute.

Throughout the first half, Rashford, Mbeumo, and Noorgard had attempts on goal, but none found the mark.

In the second half, Ten Hag substituted Casemiro with Christian Eriksen. Onyeka joined the action with 20 minutes remaining, but United’s comeback was sealed by McTominay’s double strike in the 93rd and 97th minute.

Chelsea’s Resurgence

Chelsea showcased dominance with a 4-1 victory over Burnley at the Turf Moor. Initially, Burnley took the lead in the 15th minute with Wilson Odobert’s goal. However, Chelsea swiftly responded, levelling the score in the 42nd minute through Ameen Al-Dakhil’s own goal from Raheem Sterling’s cross.

A VAR check confirmed a foul on Sterling in the 48th minute, leading to Cole Palmer’s successful spot-kick. Palmer’s achievement at 21 years and 154 days made him the first Chelsea player to do so at that age since Oscar in 2012.

In the 65th minute, Sterling secured his goal, and in the 74th minute, substitute Nicolas Jackson, assisted by Palmer, extended Chelsea’s lead.

Other games

In the other Saturday games already decided, Alex Iwobi and his Fulham teammates had it good at Craven Cottage where they hammered Sheffield United 3-1.

Iwobi featured for 79 minutes before he was replaced by Harrison Reed.

At Goodison Park, it was also a good outing for Everton as they romped to a 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur pipped Lutton Town 1-0 away from home in the day’s early kickoff.

