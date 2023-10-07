Danny Nazzal, Chairman of Dannaz Ladies Football Club has talked about how he is extremely proud of his ladies who got promoted to the Nigeria Women Football League at their second attempt at the championship.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos on the journey of the team from inception to the present. Nazzal said, “I’m extremely proud of my girls, there was a lot of work put in, and the investment put in is going somewhere. ”

He further stated, “These girls are dreaming big and they are achieving their dreams. So we keep on growing, and keep on trying to nurture more talents.”

Tough Process

On what the process was like for the female team since its establishment in 2019, the Chairman said, “There is no smooth process for any success story, we have advantages and disadvantages, you go through things.

“But, once you have a vision and you see a light at the end of the tunnel, you don’t give up on the vision, you keep on striving, you keep on working, and you have people that are supporting you, from the players, their parents, the coaches.

“You keep on fighting and working hard to be able to achieve the aim, and that’s where we are now.”

Proudest Moment

When asked about his proudest moment for himself and the club, it was a no-brainer response explicitly stated.

He said, “My proudest moment of course is being promoted to the premier league in the NWFL, hoping for the boys to be promoted to a higher level also. ”

“Apart from the success stories, seeing these girls grow, and moving from the Nationwide, with the same set of girls, to the championship and the premier league, is an organic growth that I am proud of.”

Players Transfers (in and out)

The Chairman of the privately owned and run club was factual about the club’s transfer business, as it’s a serious part of preparations ahead of the new season as well.

When asked if there was going to be a mass exodus of players in and out of the team.

He said, “We have players that are already accustomed to our style of play, we are scouting for players that can be able to fit in, into that style of play. We would not just go and recruit anyhow.

“We need experience of course, people that played in the premier league, to be able to play with us, and that’s what we are working on.

“Hopefully our young talented girls with some experience, in some key positions would be able to sustain the Premier League.” He rounded up.

Target in the new NWFL season

The elite club owner was very ambitious and optimistic, in outlining the vision and mission of the team in the NWFL this season.

He was particular about making the Super Six first, with other targets coming right behind that.

“The first season is to make the Super Six and then plan towards winning the premier league, afterwards representing Nigeria in CAF.” He said.

WHAT’S COMING

Dannaz Ladies have been placed in Group A, a relatively easier group on paper ahead of the League resumption on 15 November 2023.

The Cedars would be doing battle against Naija Ratels, Nassarawa Amazons, Confluence Queens, Abia Angels, Adamawa Queens, Heartland Queens, and Royal Queens in Group A.

Dannaz Ladies would be playing away on the opening day at Confluence Queens in Lokoja, in what promises to be a baptism of fire.

