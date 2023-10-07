The Nigeria Premier Football League, (NPFL) resumes for another set of action for the second week with some mouthwatering fixtures on the card for football fans across the country.

Last weekend recap

The first week saw most of the home teams taking full advantage with seven home wins and a draw recorded in the matches played.

The only game that ended in a stalemate was the one at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri where Heartland and Lobi Stars shared the spoils.

Aside from the home wins, fans had a lot to cheer as 23 goals were scored across the matches with only the duo of Kano Pillars and Gombe United failing to register any of the goals during the exhilarating encounters.

Robert Mizo grabbed the headlines on the opening weekend of the new season, scoring the first hattrick in the new campaign as Bayelsa United overpowered South-south rivals Akwa United in an eight-goal thriller.

Bayelsa United won the game 5-3 to finally record their first win in five consecutive derby clashes against south-southern neighbours.

Sporting Lagos also gave a good account of themselves; winning their first game ever in the elite division.

The Noisy Lagosians as they are fondly referred to silenced the Savanah Scorpions with their 2-0 win.

Week two will experience full fixtures as those initially busy with continental assignments Bendel Insurance and Rivers United will be available to play their first NPFL game of the season.

Four games to watch out for

Bendel Insurance Vs Shooting Stars

Bendel Insurance would be playing their first league game of the season after their ‘participation’ in the CAF Confederation Cup ended with their unfortunate loss to Rs Berkane of Morocco.

While the team might still be brooding about the ouster, their woes may be compounded by Shooting Stars who are likely to be a thorn in the flesh of the Benin Gunners.

In the last six meetings between these two sides, Shooting Stars have recorded just one win, lost twice and tied on the other three occasions

The last time 3SC and Insurance met at the Samuel Ogbemudia last season, it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bendel Insurance are without two of their key players, Divine Nwachukwu and Imade Osarenkhoe this season.

For Imade, he has moved to United FC in the United Arab Emirates while Divine’s movement seems to be unknown at the moment.

With those two players being absent, Coach Monday Odigie would be banking on those present and new signings like Jude Ebohon, and Ezekiel Tamara for the herculean task ahead.

Gombe United vs Enyimba

Gombe United has never defeated nor picked at least a point against Enyimba in their last six meetings.

It has always been an easy ride for the People’s Elephants against the Savannah Scorpions even at the Pantami Stadium where the Savanah Scorpions are often at their best.

Having started the season on a losing note last Monday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena against newbies Sporting Lagos, the Baba Ganaru-led side are under extra pressure to deliver against the visiting Enyimba this weekend.

Last season, Enyimba scored a total of seven goals in both legs played against Gombe United, winning five-nil in Aba and a 2-1 slim victory at Gombe.

For Baba Ganaru in his last three games against Enyimba, he lost twice and won once.

Akwa United vs Sporting Lagos

Fatai Osho and his boys couldn’t end well what they started against Bayelsa United last Saturday falling short to a 5-3 defeat.

A similar fate was encountered during their first meeting with Sporting Lagos at Onikan during the Naija Super Eight pre-season tournament where they blew a goal lead to lose 2-1 to the Noisy Lagosians.

READ ALSO: Debutant Sporting Lagos FC dream of winning NPFL

Having met in a pre-season tournament in July, both teams will be facing each other in a more competitive bout on Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Many, would be eager to see who will outwit the other tactically among the two youthful coaches leading the technical bench of Akwa United and Sporting Lagos.

Kano Pillars vs Kastina United

The game at the Sani Abacha stadium would definitely be one of the biggest games of the weekend as it is a derby and clash of titans.

This particular derby has long historical stories and also marks the return of NPFL football to the Sani Abacha stadium after Kano Pillars were relegated in 2022.

Pillars have never lost their last four home games against Katsina United in the league and they look good to preserve that record this weekend.

The last meeting in the NPFL between Pillars and Katsina United ended in a lone-goal win with Auwal Mohammed scoring in the 90th minute for Sai Masu-Gida.

There is a tendency that the game will end in an odd result.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

