The newly elected Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Board led by Chairperson, Nkechi Obi, on Thursday held its first Annual General Assembly, themed: Women Football Rising.

The event, which promised much, lived up to the billing, as it saw a host of innovations and creative ideas on how the league would be run in the 2023/2024 season spring up.

Ms Obi in her welcome address noted the board had been saddled with the responsibility of driving the growth of professional Women’s Football in Nigeria, building on previous success recorded in the past.

She said it was important to grow the level of female participation and capacity in football

“We will grow the level of female participation in football and improve on the quality and capacity of personnel around the League including players, coaches, officials, and administrators.” Ms Obi assured

She further stated, “For the first time the elite women’s league will be embracing and promoting the significance of sustainability in sports in general in Nigeria and women’s football in particular.”

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau, represented by the Chairman of the Ogun State Football Association, Ganiyu Majekodunmi, gave his remarks on the importance of the women’s league and how important it is to the Federation.

The NFF board member also stated the federation’s full support to all levels of the women’s game and is glad to see its steady growth.

Paul Edeh, chairman Benue State F.A., in his remarks, extolled the virtues of the Chairperson of the board, hailed her togetherness spirit, and her ability to carry everyone along.

He said, “The hallmark of leadership is to carry everyone along”. Women must first rise to the responsibility for women to rise.

He also sought representation for all the women’s league in the NFF board, just like what happens in the men’s league for equality and fairness.

Lastly, he took the first step of showing support to the new board and NWFL by donating 2 million Naira for the growth of women’s football on behalf of the Benue Football Association.

Women’s Football Rising Platforms

The NWFL board in its drive to make the league a sustainable one and a tool to foster gender equality, and livelihood for women unveiled the “Women’s Football Rising” platforms which include Football and the Girl Child, Sisterhood Campaign, He4She Campaign and the Class to Pitch Collaboration with Sports Business Institute.

An eight-woman Team Sisterhood campaign was inaugurated by the Ogun State F. A Chairman, representing the NFF President.

The team would be led by Hamda Ambah, and assisted by Debby Larry Izamojie acting in the Deputy capacity.

A Committee was also inaugurated for the “He4She” Campaign.

Dammy Nazzal was tasked to Coordinate the Team for the Board, while Yusuf Bako would be leading the Team, deputised by Funsho Popoola.

Other members of the team are Tuoyo Amuka, Seyi Akinwunmi (Ex-Nff 1st V.P), Onwuka Oreh, Paul Edeh, Mr. Charles Emembolu, Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye (A.k.a Zulu Authority), Ahmad Dantata (Sports Talent Manager) and Mr. Abayomi Alabi (Lawyer, Entrepreneur).

Other board members in attendance at the 2023/2024 AGA were Modupe Shabi COO, Danni Azzal, Ayodele Thomas, and Hadiza Musa amongst others.

Also, in attendance was the recently-retired Super Falcons Striker Desire Oparanozie.

