The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) is set for its 2023 Annual General Assembly (AGA) which will be taking place on Thursday in Ikeja, the Lagos State capital.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the NWFL Communication Department, key issues to advance the course of women’s football development across levels will be robustly discussed at the AGA.

“The focus is on expanding the women’s football ecosystem, a holistic approach that encompasses state football associations, clubs, players, ex-players, NWFL ambassadors, coaches, fans, agents, corporate Nigeria, commercial partners, policymakers, and more.” The statement read in part.

It continued: “This year’s AGA revolves around the theme of “Women’s Football Rising.”

“Coincidentally, it also marks the unveiling of a new platform, Women’s Football Rising, which embodies NWFL’s vision, grassroots women’s football commitment, and future aspirations.

“Women’s Football Rising serves as a monumental platform championing the multifaceted essence of women’s football. It’s a rallying point for empowerment, unity, and transformation of women’s football in Nigeria.”

The NWFL explained that under this platform, they will launch exciting initiatives including the He4She Campaign, Sisterhood Campaign, and Football and The Girl Child Initiative.

The engagements will be primarily events-driven and intended to expand the women’s football ecosystem.

As stated by Nkechi Obi, chairperson of NWFL, “Empowering strong clubs is the cornerstone of NWFL’s mission, as they are the driving force behind women’s football development, fostering talent, promoting inclusivity, and shaping the future of the game.”

Ms Obi emphasised, “Investing in women’s football isn’t just a commitment; it’s a catalyst for transforming the entire landscape of the sport, driving inclusivity, and equality, and unlocking the true potential of women’s football in Nigeria.”

