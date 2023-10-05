The UEFA Champions League produced some magical moments on Wednesday night with some breathtaking results and performances from the teams on parade.

One of the highlights of the night was the emergence of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal as the youngest player ever to start a Champions League

At 16 years and 83 days, Yamal has eclipsed the record previously held by Nigeria’s Celestine Babayaro who started a Champions League match at 16 years and 86 days.

16 – Aged 16 years and 83 days, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal 🇪🇸 is the youngest player ever to start a @ChampionsLeague match, surpassing Celestine Babayaro's 🇳🇬 record (16y 86d) from November 1994. Sweet. pic.twitter.com/YhaVhfGYt4 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 4, 2023

Though it was hard-earned, Barcelona did enough to secure a lone-goal victory away from Porto

The Catalan giants remain unbeaten this season and are now in sole possession of first place in Group H of the Champions League thanks to the hard-fought win at the Estádio do Dragão.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United enjoyed a dream return to the Champions League at St James’ Park as they thrashed Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in an empathic fashion.

Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar scored the goals as Newcastle made their first home game in Europe’s elite competition for 20 years a memorable run.

With this win, Eddie Howe’s men move to the top of what is considered the toughest Champions League group in this season’s draw.

Newcastle have four points from their opening two games, one more than PSG, while Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan picked up their first point in a 0-0 draw in Germany.

In Germany, Manchester City struck twice late on to continue the winning start to their Champions League defence with a hard-fought 3-1 success at RB Leipzig.

Phil Foden opened the scoring for the Cityzens midway through the first half but the hosts responded against the run of play through Lois Openda.

It took a while before Julian Alvarez and fellow substitute Jeremy Doku wrapped up the win for the defending champions.

In the other Group G tie, Peter Olayinka and his Red Star Belgrade teammates settled for a 2-2 draw against Young Boys FC.

In Group E, Atletico Madrid prevailed 3-2 over Feyenoord while Lazio pipped Celtic 2-1 away from home

