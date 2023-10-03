Nigerian defender Ola Aina has claimed the coveted Nottingham Forest Player of the Month title for September,

The dynamic full-back has been quite impactful since joining on a free transfer from Torino at the beginning of the season.

The 26-year-old’s versatility, showcased by his adeptness on both flanks, has left a lasting impression on Forest supporters.

Aina’s commendable performances, featuring five appearances in the current Premier League campaign, earned him the admiration of fans who voted him as the standout player for the month.

His solid displays on both the left and right sides of the defence contributed significantly to his 40% share of the total vote.

Ola Aina is one of the players invited by Coach Jose Peseiro for the Super Eagles’ October friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.

The test matches are expected to put the Super Eagles in good stead for the fast-approaching World Cup qualifying games.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Callum Hudson-Odoi’s memorable debut goal against Burnley has also been crowned as Nottingham Forest’s Goal of the Month for September.

The winger, marking his Forest debut, delivered a spectacular strike in the 1-1 draw with the Clarets.

Trailing 1-0, Hudson-Odoi, receiving a set-piece from Taiwo Awoniyi, skillfully checked onto his right foot and curled a beautiful shot into the top corner, grazing the post from the edge of the area.

The stunning goal garnered an overwhelming 95% of the total vote.

With seven games into the season, Forest are 12th on the log with eight points; having won two and also drawn two games so far in this campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

