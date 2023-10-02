Alex Iwobi came on as a 54th-minute substitute but was unable to save Fulham in Tuesday night’s West London derby clash against Chelsea.

The Blues emerged victorious with a convincing 2-0 win at an electric Craven Cottage.

Chelsea took control of the game in the first half, with Mykhaylo Mudryk scoring the opening goal in the 18th minute after taking advantage of a defensive error by Fulham’s Tim Ream.

Armando Broja doubled the lead just moments later as Fulham were caught flat-footed again.

Fulham struggled to gain possession and make meaningful attacks, with Chelsea maintaining a 63% ball possession in the first half.

The defensive prowess of Chelsea’s Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi thwarted Fulham’s feeble attempts to break through.

Chelsea continued their dominance in the second half, controlling the midfield and thwarting Fulham’s efforts to stage a comeback.

Despite a notable 56% possession in favour of Fulham, they failed to convert it into goals, with Chelsea’s goalkeeper Robert Sanchez making crucial saves.

Fulham’s attempts were further hampered when Enzo Fernandez was replaced by Alex Matos in a tactical substitution during injury time.

The match also witnessed injuries to Willian and Moises Caicedo, highlighting the physical intensity of the contest.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer received a yellow card, and Robert Sanchez was cautioned for time-wasting.

Despite Fulham’s efforts, they were unable to breach Chelsea’s defence, and the final whistle confirmed Chelsea’s well-deserved 2-0 victory.

This is only the second victory for Chelsea this season in the Premier League, as they have now leapfrogged Fulham into the 11th position.

For Mauricio Pochettino, the derby win would ease the pressure on him, and he would be glad to have finally broken the jinx that has seen him not win any away game in the Premier League in 14 attempts

The focus now shifts to both teams as they regroup for their upcoming fixtures.

Both teams will be facing newly-promoted teams in their next outing on Saturday, as Chelsea travel to face Burnley at Turf Moor while Fulham host Sheffield United at Craven Cottage.

