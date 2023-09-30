The 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) got off to a flying start on Saturday with seven of the matchday one fixtures taking place across the country.

The seven games played produced six home wins and a draw with a total of 21 goals recorded in what was a frenetic start to the season.

Among the 14 teams in action on Saturday, only three, Sunshine Stars, Abia Warriors, and Katsina United recorded a clean sheet as it was goals galore in the other games.

Oge Emmanuel scores first goal of season

Oge Emmanuel’s goal for Sunshine Stars, 10 minutes into the game against Kano Pillars was the first for the season

Interestingly, the goal by Oga was Sunshine Stars’ only goal against Kano Pillars at the Akure township stadium.

The midfielder jabbed into the net following a loose ball in the Kano Pillars’ defense.

Kano Pillars who are returning to the elite cadre after spending last season in the Nigeria National League paraded their ageless captain Rabiu Ali and a youngster Aminu Muhammad who received the accolades of fans after being substituted towards the end of the second half.

In the 17th minute, Kano Pillars tried for an equaliser but Salisu Mustapha’s shot was redirected to a corner by Mafeng Pam.

The resultant corner kick played by Salisu then went directly to goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal who sent the ball to Rabiu Ali, but the captain failed to channel the ball on target.

The second half was then delayed for 12 minutes as a result of the match commissioner asking a member of Sunshine Stars to vacate the technical stand.

Seven minutes into the second half, Sunshine Stars’ missed two goal-scoring chances to increase their lead in the game.

Firstly Nelson missed a screamer inside the box before Ibrahim Yusuf’s header hit the crossbar a minute later.

As hard as both teams tried, they were no more goals to show for their efforts as Sunshine Stars held on for the slim win

Goals galore in Yenagoa

Being a derby game, it was a keenly contested match between Bayelsa United and Akwa United at the Samson Siasia Stadium where a total of eight goals were recorded.

The home side who failed to win any derby last season proved critics wrong to defeat Akwa United 5-3 in a comeback fashion.

Robert Mizo was the man of the moment for the Seasiders having scored a hattrick to complete his club’s comeback.

In the 21st minute, Hadi Mohammed scored for Akwa United but the lead only lasted for six minutes as Alex Jerry got an equaliser with a volley.

The first half was still in the business of taking goals from both sides as both Seyi Oguntayo and Robert Mizo went on the scoresheet.

The second half replicated the same fate between both sides as they continued to track each other.

Oguntayo then scored his brace in the 76th minute before Mizo Robert fired quick goals in the 82nd and 86th minute respectively.

Emmanuel Gomez then scored the fifth goal at the regulation time.

Other games

Elsewhere at Ibadan, Shooting Stars didn’t fall victim like they did last season when they gave away a two-goal lead to play a draw with Plateau United in Jos.

It was a different scenario at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba where the Oluyole Warriors pipped Plateau United 2-1 to start the new season on a winning note.

Ayobami Adekunle gave the Ibadan Warriors the lead in the 36th minute following a header to Olawale Mutiu’s cross.

Mutiu then created another assist with a cross for substitute Anayor Ogbonna in the 75th minute while a consolation goal came two minutes later for the visitors.

Rangers International and Abia Warriors secured slim wins over Doma United and Niger Tornadoes respectively.

While the Flying Antelopes recorded a 2-1 win, Abia Warriors squeezed out a lone-goal victory over the Ikon Allah Boys.

However, at Owerri, Lobi Stars gave away a two-goal lead to play a 2-2 draw with hosts Heartland.

NPFL Results

Shooting Stars 2-1 Plateau Utd

Bayelsa United 5-3 Akwa Utd

Abia Warriors 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Heartland FC 2-2 Lobi stars

Sunshine stars 1-0 Kano pillars

Enugu Rangers 2-1 Doma united

Katsina Utd 1-0 Kwara Utd

