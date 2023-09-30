The Premier League produced a handful of dramatic results on Saturday with two of the previously unbeaten teams Liverpool and Manchester City finally caving in seven games into the new season.

In the day’s last game, Tottenham secured a dramatic 2-1 stoppage-time victory as Joel Matip’s own goal finally broke nine-man Liverpool’s resistance.

Despite seeing two of their players, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off, Jurgen Klopp’s men were seconds away from leaving North London with a fantastic point.

Cody Gakpo had canceled out Son Heung-min’s opener and the Reds were holding on before the unfortunate own goal from Matip.

This is only the second time in 24 games that Spurs have beaten Liverpool and the first time since 2017 they have gotten the better of Liverpool.

City demystified

At the Molineux, City were widely tipped to extend their winning run but instead, it was Wolverhampton that stunned the champions to pull off a shock 2-1 win

Hwang Hee-chan’s crucial goal in the second half earned the hosts a brilliant battling victory that has seen them move far away from the relegation zone to the 13th position on the log.

Julian Alvarez’s free-kick cancelled out Ruben Dias’ early own goal but Pep Guardiola’s side were unable to find a way back from Hwang’s strike.

They were aiming to win their first seven Premier League games for the first time but instead were beaten by a combative and fired-up Wolves.

United fumble

It was also a bad day at the office for Manchester United as their worrying start to the season got even worse as they suffered a second successive Premier League defeat at Old Trafford, going down 1-0 to Crystal Palace.

Joachim Andersen’s first-half strike proved to be different between both sides.

This is the Red Devlls’ fourth defeat from the opening seven league games and that makes it their worst start to a Premier League season in terms of games lost at this stage.

Other games

Elsewhere Kai Havertz hit his first Arsenal goal as Mikel Arteta’s side eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory at Bournemouth.

The Gunners outclassed their hosts to win 4-0 and move to within striking distance of Manchester City – who visit the Emirates Stadium next weekend – but a late injury to Bukayo Saka will worry Arteta.

Also on Saturday, there was an interesting result at Villa Park where Aston Villa pummeled Brighton 6-1.

Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick as Aston Villa cruised to their 10th successive Premier League home win.

Lutton also secured a dramatic result beating Everton 2-1 at the Goodison Park. This is the first Premier League victory for the Hatters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

