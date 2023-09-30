Shooting Stars v Plateau United @Adamasingba Stadium @ 4 p.m. on 30 September

Should we expect another high-scoring encounter between these sides? In their last five contests, 20 goals have been scored, an average of four goals per match. Both teams failed in their ambition last season, which was to reach the Super 6. Shooting Stars came sixth while Plateau United finished fifth.

Both teams have new managers for the upcoming season. Gbenga Ogunbote is back in Ibadan while Mbwas Magnut has replaced Fidelis Ilechukwu in Jos. United also signed three foreign players – Federick Boateng, Seth Owusu, and Baboni Ibrahim.

Will United dim the Stars or will they both settle for a point to kick off the season?

Current Form: Shooting Stars [D-D-L-W-D]; Plateau United [D-L-D-W-W]

Head to head

29/03/23 NPF Shooting Stars 3 – 2 Plateau United

15/01/23 NPF Plateau United 3 – 3 Shooting Stars

12/06/22 NPF Shooting Stars 2 – 1 Plateau United

16/02/22 NPF Plateau United 3 – 1 Shooting Stars

30/07/17 NPF Plateau United 2 – 0 Shooting Stars

Prediction: Shooting Stars 3-2 Plateau United

Tottenham v Liverpool @Tottenham Stadium @5:30 p.m on 30 September

Spurs are a rejuvenated side under Ange Postecoglou, but Liverpool have been the London side’s bogey team of late. Their last victory over the Reds dates back to October 2017, when a brace from Harry Kane led Spurs to a 4-1 victory.

Postecoglou led his team to a 2-2 result at Emirates last weekend. Maddison and Johnson were both injured and had to be substituted. The Reds are firing, and none more than Darwin Nunez, who has already scored three goals. Alexander-Arnold and Alcantara will still be absent, but if Manchester City loses to Wolves, Klopp’s team can take the top spot.

Will the Reds continue to lord it over Spurs, or will Postecoglou’s reign bring relief to Tottenham supporters?

Current Form: Tottenham [D-W-W-L-W]; Liverpool [W-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

30/04/23 PRL Liverpool 4 – 3 Tottenham

06/11/22 PRL Tottenham 1 – 2 Liverpool

07/05/22 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Tottenham

19/12/21 PRL Tottenham 2 – 2 Liverpool

28/01/21 PRL Tottenham 1 – 3 Liverpool

Prediction: Tottenham 3-2 Liverpool

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich @Red Bull Arena @5:30 p.m on 30 September

RB Leipzig changed their team this season by adding young players such as Xavi Simons and Lois Openda, and Dani Olmo has become an important scorer and creator of goals. Against the record champions, their output must be perfect, while they hope Bayern are not at their best.

Harry Kane joined Bayern and has become the key player up front. Leroy Sane is playing better, and Mathys Tels scores goals from the bench. However, Thomas Tuchel has worries about some injured players. Serge Gnabry will be out for several weeks with a broken arm, while Matthijs de Ligt, Kim Min-Jae, and Dayot Upamecano are all struggling with various injuries.

Bayern have already been scalped by Leipzig in the Super Cup and dropped two points this season; will they drop another at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday?

Current Form: RB Leipzig [W-W-W-W-W]; Bayern Munich [W-W-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

12/08/23 SUC Bayern Munich 0 – 3 RB Leipzig

20/05/23 BUN Bayern Munich 1 – 3 RB Leipzig

20/01/23 BUN RB Leipzig 1 – 1 Bayern Munich

30/07/22 SUC RB Leipzig 3 – 5 Bayern Munich

05/02/22 BUN Bayern Munich 3 – 2 RB Leipzig

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayern Munich

Girona vs. Real Madrid @Estadi Municipal de Montilivi @5:30 p.m on 30 September

La Liga’s fairytale Girona will look to keep up their great start to the season on Saturday when they host Real Madrid at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi. Another win will see their dream start to continue, as they will usurp Barcelona at the top of the league table.

Real Madrid bounced back from their loss against Atletico with a 2-0 victory over Las Palmas, and Vinicius Junior is available for this match. However, they are dealing with injuries.

READ ALSO: Tottenham legend Kane departs as he seeks titles

Antonio Rudiger is uncertain to play, and David Alaba is out. Nacho might fill in at central defence, and Dani Carvajal will return at right-back.

Will Girona’s fairytale start to the season continue with firm belief as Real cannot boast a win in the last three meetings, or will Ancelotti’s team flex their champions’ muscle?

Current Form: Girona [W-W-W-W-W]; Real Madrid [W-L-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

25/04/23 LAL Girona 4 – 2 Real Madrid

30/10/22 LAL Real Madrid 1 – 1 Girona

17/02/19 LAL Real Madrid 1 – 2 Girona

31/01/19 CDR Girona 1 – 3 Real Madrid

24/01/19 CDR Real Madrid 4 – 2 Girona

Prediction: Girona 2-3 Real Madrid

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

