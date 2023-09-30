After experiencing multiple delays, the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season is set to kick off on Saturday, 30 October.

The 20 participating teams will compete vigorously to clinch both the title and the substantial N150 million prize money.

To increase viewership numbers, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has also deployed a TV App to stream several games to interested fans via the MTN platform on each matchday, which is a first for the NPFL.

Meanwhile, there will also be three private teams participating in the new season for the first time since 2019. These are Sporting Lagos, Remo Stars, and Gombe-based Doma United.

Because of Rivers United and Bendel Insurance’s involvement in continental matches, the opening weekend has eight games, though Insurance have now been knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup on Friday by RSB Berkane.

Top-flight football returns to Lagos and Pillars are back

After MFM’s relegation in June 2022, Sporting Lagos, a private club is bringing back top-flight league action to Nigeria’s economic nerve centre. Sporting Lagos will host Gombe United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan on Monday.

Four-time league champions Kano Pillars are back in the top flight after one season in the NNL. The Kano-based team travel to Akure to face Sunshine Stars, with the evergreen Rabiu Ali, at 43, still leading the side.

At the Katsina township stadium, newly promoted Katsina United will host Kwara United in their first test in the league.

Kwara United have recorded six wins and three defeats against Katsina United in their last nine encounters. Both teams have shared 20 goals as well, with Kwara United dominating with 13 while Katsina has seven.

Elsewhere, at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Bayelsa United will be up against Akwa United in what many assume is a South-south derby in the league. It was very similar to their first game last season, where they drew against Dakkada in Yenagoa.

Bayelsa United, since returning to the top-flight league last season, have shown the capacity to stay up longer than they have ever done in the NPFL. However, they must improve in derbies because they failed to win any of the four regional games they played last season, collecting three draws and a defeat to Rivers United.

However, their record against Akwa United looks decent in their last six games. Both parties have drawn once, while Bayelsa United recorded two wins and three defeats.

Other Matches

Saturday, 30 September @ 4 p.m

Bayelsa United vs. Akwa United

Enugu Rangers vs. Doma United

Heartland vs. Lobi Stars

Abia Warriors vs. Niger Tornadoes

Shooting Stars vs. Plateau United

Sunshine Stars vs. Kano Pillars

Katsina United vs. Kwara United

Monday, 2 October @ 4 p.m

Sporting Lagos vs. Gombe United

