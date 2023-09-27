There were mixed results for Nigerian players during the EFL games played in England on Wednesday night.

While the duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey progressed to the next round, Frank Onyeka for Brentford alongside the Leicester City duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were all dumped out of the competition.

Iwobi and Bassey progress

Fulham recorded a slim 2-1 win and it was Alex Iwobi’s goal that sealed the victory for the Cottagers as they progressed to the next stage.

Fulham having scored in the 12th minute from Carlos Vinicius’ finish, the host had to wait for an hour to score their second goal which was Iwobi’s debut goal.

Though Borja Sainz scored for Norwich in the 77th minute, it was only a consolation as Fulham held on to progress.

Unfortunately, Calvin Bassey was substituted due to injury in the 83rd minute for Tim Ream.

Onyeka’s Brentford loses another derby test

Frank Onyeka’s Brentford succumbed to Arsenal, losing by a lone goal to the fellow London side in the EFL Cup.

This was Brentford’s first defeat to a London side having drawn against three London sides this season.

Aaron Ramsdale returned to action recording a clean sheet after missing three consecutive games

Eight minutes into the game, the Gunners broke the deadlock after Zanka gave away the ball to Eddie Nketiah who then assisted with a solo pass to Reiss Nelson for Arsenal’s opener.

Unfortunately, Frank Onyeka missed a clinical chance to equalise for his team and that miss proved costly as the Bees were dumped out of the League Cup.

Other games

Elsewhere at Anfield, Kelechi Iheanacho and his counterpart, Wilfred Ndidi, failed to progress with their club Leicester as they lost 3-1 to Liverpool.

Although the Foxes started well scoring against the hosts in the fifth minute from Kasey Mcteer’s finish to Yunus Akgun’s counterpass, the table turned for the visitors in the second half.

Liverpool mustered a comeback with three goals, courtesy of Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota.

Elsewhere, Chelsea scored their first goal in September after 333 minutes as they pipped Brighton 1-0.

Nicholas Jackson’s sublime finish to Cole Palmer’s precise pass aided Chelsea’s victory over Brighton.

