Bendel Insurance FC of Benin have landed in Casablanca, Morocco ahead of their second leg clash with RS Berkane on Friday.

Insurance will slug it out with the Moroccan side in the second leg of the preliminary match of the CAF Confederation Cup for 2023/2024.

RS Berkane forced Insurance to a 2-2 draw on 16 September in Benin during the first leg of the competition.

Insurance need to win or draw with at least three goals to qualify for the group stage of the continental competition.

Speaking ahead of the match, the Head Coach of the club, Monday Odigie, expressed confidence that the team would defend their pride and dignity in Morocco.

Also speaking, stand-in captain for the club, Amas Obasogie said, they are going to fight for everything in the field of play to go home happy.

“We made two mistakes in Benin which we will not want to repeat.

“Above all, we want to fight to win for our State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who has been wonderful in giving his all in sponsorship and motivation.

“That support has taken us this far both in the domestic league and at the continental level, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

