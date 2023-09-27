What looked like a match made from heaven between Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and Italian giants Napoli is fast degenerating into an eye sour with a pending legal suit already being muted.

Osimhen’s meteoric rise had been synonymous with Napoli’s resurgence, culminating in the end of a 30-year Serie A title drought last season.

The 24-year-old striker played a pivotal role, carrying Napoli on his shoulders with crucial goals and record-breaking performances.

Disrespect

However, this once harmonious partnership has swiftly turned sour, casting Osimhen as an unexpected target of ridicule just five games into the new season.

Napoli’s official TikTok account has become a source of controversy, facing widespread criticism for posting videos mocking Osimhen and overtly disrespecting the Nigerian.

A particular video highlighting his missed penalty in a recent clash against Bologna became a focal point, leaving fans across the globe livid.

The club’s social media antics escalated, with another video mocking the striker and tagging a coconut, further intensifying the disdain.

Legal action

Amidst the social media storm, Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, took a decisive stance. In a statement issued on Tuesday night via X, formerly known as Twitter, Calenda expressed his dismay, stating, “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.”

He underscored the severe damage inflicted on Osimhen and the unjust treatment the player has endured in the face of media trials and fake news.

Calenda concluded the statement with a stern warning: “We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

Beyond TikTok

The tension between Osimhen and Napoli extended beyond the digital realm, with on-field conflicts exacerbating the strained relationship.

During the goalless draw against Bologna, Osimhen was visibly upset, berating Napoli manager Rudi Garcia as he was substituted with mere minutes remaining.

Though he has since apologised for his outburst, many feel the last may not have been seen,

For now, Osimhen has deleted almost all Napoli pictures from his Instagram account and his next line of action is not known.

The frosty relationship between the player and the club traces back to the summer, marked by uncertainty over Osimhen’s contract extension.

Negotiations appeared promising, but Osimhen’s comments after Napoli’s opening Serie A game threw the situation into doubt.

Several clubs in the world including the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and even big spenders in Saudi Arabia all want Osimhen in their ranks as he remains one of the most lethal strikers in the world presently.

His prowess shows why he has been nominated for both the Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best Player where he is the only African considered. The striker’s contract, set to expire in June 2025, now hangs in the balance, leaving fans and pundits alike on edge regarding the future of this once-thriving partnership.

As Napoli prepares to face Udinese on Wednesday night, all eyes will be on Osimhen, waiting to see if the off-field controversies will take a toll on him or whether he will even be considered for the game after all the drama in the last 48 hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

