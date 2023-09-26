The Minister of Sports Development, John Owan-Enoh is set to present Nigeria’s bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the CAF Executive Committee meeting in Cairo on Wednesday.
The Minister and the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) will be attending the meeting as representatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
During the meeting, Nigeria will make its presentation to the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria and the Republic of Benin had presented a joint bid to host the AFCON in 2027.
All countries who submitted bids to host the AFCON tournament in 2025 and 2027 respectively are expected to attend the meeting.
Nigeria will make a 10-minute presentation to the CAF EXCO and thereafter will be allocated time to answer questions from its presentation.
The Nigerian delegation includes NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau; General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, and bid Coordinator, Mainasara Ilo.
The Independent Assessment Committee of CAF will submit their reports for assessment and discussion by the CAF EXCO.
NAN reports that CAF’s team had previously visited Nigeria to assess facilities at different proposed host venues around the country.
