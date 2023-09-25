After three rounds of postponements, another kickoff date has been announced for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) 2023/24 season.

According to a letter sent to the Premier League clubs on Monday, the new season will kick off on Saturday, 30 September.

Aside from announcing this long-awaited kickoff date, some other remarkable enhancements; including a significant boost in prize money have also been promised for the upcoming season.

Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, made this eagerly awaited revelation through a letter dated Monday, 25 September.

In this letter, Mr Owumi not only set the stage for the upcoming season but also unveiled the league’s commitment to elevating the overall experience for clubs and fans alike.

More monies

One of the eye-catching developments is the substantial increase in the prize money for the NPFL champions.

Last season’s victors, Enyimba International received ₦100 million, but the forthcoming champions are guaranteed ₦150 million reward, marking a remarkable 50% surge in the championship prize.

Mr Owumi’s letter also highlighted the league’s commitment to supporting its participating clubs.

A total of ₦200 million will be disbursed as start-off grants among the 20 clubs.

Each club will receive a take-off grant of ₦10 million to facilitate their operations as they embark on the challenging yet exhilarating journey of the new season.

“The 20 clubs will, as was done last season, receive a take-off grant of Ten Million Naira (₦10,000,000) each to smoothen your operations as the season starts,” Mr Owumi stated in his letter, urging clubs to promptly provide their account details for the fund transfer.

Other issues

Monday’s letter to the clubs also addressed some pressing marketing concerns and assured clubs that the NPFL Board would make decisions and enter into contracts that prioritise the league’s best interests and those of the clubs.

“Be rest assured that we will at all times be guided by the very best interest of our league and by implication, the participating Clubs,” Mr Owumi explained, hinting at ongoing discussions with a company that has proposed a ten-year partnership for broadcast rights.

“We remain very hopeful that they or other prospective partners will show up since talks are still ongoing. Any success achieved will enlarge the economic frontiers of the league and, by extension, the clubs as we progress,” he concluded, leaving fans and stakeholders with an optimistic outlook for the future of Nigerian football.

According to the long-released matchday one fixtures, Shooting Stars will host Plateau United in Ibadan in the season’s curtain raiser.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

