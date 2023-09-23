Manchester United returned to winning ways on Saturday as they secured a lone-goal victory in their Premier League clash away at Turf Moor against Burnley

Captain Bruno Fernandes scored the all-important goal that helped the Red Devils to their first away win of the season

The Portuguese star struck a sublime volley after receiving a pinpoint Jonny Evans pass on the stroke of halftime to dispatch a first-time finish past Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Saturday’s result has helped ease the pressure on Erik Ten Haag’s men as it saw Man Utd end their three-game losing streak and earn their first clean sheet in a long while.

Other games

Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham

Crystal Palace and Fulham played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon. Both sides had chances to win the game, but neither could find the breakthrough.

While Eberechi Eze was in the thick of action for Palace from start to finish, Alex Iwobi was introduced into the game for Fulham in the 75th but neither of the two players could win the game for their teams.

The draw leaves Palace in 9th place in the Premier League table, while Fulham is closely behind in 10th place on the log.

Luton Town 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

After a barren first half, Pedro Neto put Wolves in front in the 50th minute but the Hatters equalized in the 65th minute through Carlton Morris.

With the result, Luton secured their first point in the Premier League this season.

.Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland scored the goals for City, who played most of the second half a man less following the red card given to Rodri.

Though Taiwo Awoniyi and his Forest teammates pushed hard to see their numerical advantage count, they met a brick wall in Ederson in goal for City.

The 2-0 victory was City’s sixth win in succession as they have recorded a strong start to their title defence

Brentford 1-3 Everton

Elsewhere, Everton secured their first Premier League victory this season by beating Brentford 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Tarkowski, and Abdoulaye Doucoure were the goal scorers for the Toffees who have moved out of the relegation into the 15th position.

More games will be played in the Premier League on Sunday with the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham top on the list.

