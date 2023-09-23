Arsenal v Tottenham @Emirates Stadium @2 p.m on 24 March
The Gunners have made the expected strong start to the season, as predicted by many pundits after they pushed Manchester City all the way last season. Spurs are unbeaten and have won four games in a row, despite Harry Kane’s sale to Bayern Munich just before the season began.
Now, both London teams are on 13 points, unbeaten, and Sunday brings a quick assessment of who the best team in London will be.
Tottenham have scored 13 goals, compared to nine for Arsenal, and their defences have conceded five and four goals, respectively. Who will score the most goals on Sunday?
Current Form: Arsenal [W-W-W-D-W]; Tottenham [W-W-L-W-W]
Head-to-head
15/01/23 PRL Tottenham 0 – 2 Arsenal
01/10/22 PRL Arsenal 3 – 1 Tottenham
12/05/22 PRL Tottenham 3 – 0 Arsenal
26/09/21 PRL Arsenal 3 – 1 Tottenham
08/08/21 CLF Tottenham 1 – 0 Arsenal
Prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Tottenham
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid @Wanda Metropolitano @8 pm on 24 September
The first Madrid derby will be on Sunday. Real is doing well with Jude Bellingham, and Carlo Ancelotti’s team has double the points compared to Diego Simeone’s team. Although Atletico have a game in hand.
There are a slew of injuries on both sides. Atletico have Vitolo, Reinildo, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Memphis Depay, Caglar Soyuncu, and Rodrigo De Paul, while Real will be missing the attacking verve of Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal, while both Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois have been ruled out until 2024.
Can Simeone whip out a team that will spring a surprise, or will Ancelotti continue to get by with his various combinations?
Current Form: Atletico [D-L-W-W-D]; Real Madrid [W-W-W-W-W]
Head-to-head
25/02/23 LAL Real Madrid 1 – 1 Atletico Madrid
26/01/23 CDR Real Madrid 3 – 1 Atletico Madrid
18/09/22 LAL Atletico Madrid 1 – 2 Real Madrid
08/05/22 LAL Atletico Madrid 1 – 0 Real Madrid
12/12/21 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 0 Atletico Madrid
Prediction: Atletico 1-3 Real Madrid
PSG v Marseille @Parc des Princes @7:45 pm on 24 September
For the first time in a long while, Marseille find themselves ahead of PSG, going into Le Classique, though just one point separates them. PSG’s form has been patchy, and Luis Enrique continues to juggle his squad, though he might have found his best team after defeating Borussia Dortmund last Wednesday in the Champions League.
PSG lost 2-3 to Nice in their last Ligue 1 match. However, Marseille is facing chaos as half of the management has stepped back because of threats from the club’s ultras, and the manager has been sacked. Marseille’s interim manager, Jacques Abardonado, was pleased with the fightback against Ajax, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace to seal the point.
They will need more than that fighting spirit on Sunday if they hope to leave Parc des Princes with anything.
Current Form: PSG [W-L-W-W-D]; Marseille [D-D-D-W-D]
Head-to-head
26/02/23 LI1 Marseille 0 – 3 PSG
08/02/23 CDF Marseille 2 – 1 PSG
16/10/22 LI1 PSG 1 – 0 Marseille
17/04/22 LI1 PSG 2 – 1 Marseille
24/10/21 LI1 Marseille 0 – 0 PSG
Prediction: PSG 3-1 Marseille
Ajax v Feyenoord @Johan Cruijff Arena @1:30 pm on 24 September
It has been a dismal start to the season for Ajax, the Eredivisie record champions. Five points from the first four matches of the season are a serious concern for the club hierarchy and the fans who are used to success.
Meanwhile, Sunday’s visitors, Feyenoord, are fourth on the table with 11 points from their first five matches and have scored 19 goals, six from Santiago Gimenez. Ajax have scored just seven goals, clearly an area where manager Maurice Steijn must improve his team immediately. A loss on Sunday, and he may be looking at an early exit from the seat.
Current Form: Ajax [W-L-W-W-D]; Feyenoord [D-D-D-W-D]
Head-to-head
05/04/23 KNB Feyenoord 1 – 2 Ajax
19/03/23 ERE Ajax 2 – 3 Feyenoord
22/01/23 ERE Feyenoord 1 – 1 Ajax
20/03/22 ERE Ajax 3 – 2 Feyenoord
19/12/21 ERE Feyenoord 0 – 2 Ajax
Prediction: Ajax 2-2 Feyenoord
