Bayern Leverkusen secured the biggest win of the night in the Europa League on Thursday as they walloped Hacken 4-0.

The German team benefitted from the brilliance of their Nigerian striker Victor Boniface who scored a goal and also provided an assist in the dominant display by Xabi Alonso’s men.

Boniface who has been in superlative form for Bayer Leverkusen since his transfer from Royale Union SG in the summer continued in that light as his team kickstarted their quest for glory in Europe.

Going into Thursday’s tie, Die Werkself were huge favourites to win, and they imposed themselves right from the blast of the whistle,

The hosts needed just ten minutes to go into the lead, as Boniface combined well with Florian Wirtz, who scored to make it 1-0.

Amine Adli scored the second for Bayer Leverkusen in the 26th minute to give them a comfortable lead going into the half-time break..

In the 66th minute, Adli turned provider, setting up Boniface for the third before Jonas Hofmann put the icing on the cake with a fourth goal in the 70th minute.

Boniface was rated as one of the best players on the pitch as the 22-year-old attacker registered 30 touches, five goal attempts, and one successful dribble.

Other games

Elsewhere in Switzerland, another Nigerian, Igoh Ogbu, also had a good outing as he scored the second goal for Slavia Prague in their 2-0 win over Servette.

Lukas Masopust scored the opener for the visiting Slavia Prague in the 32nd minute. Then Ogbu struck the second for the Czech side in the 59th minute.

The 23-year-old midfielder played the entire 90 minutes for his side.

In Italy, another Nigerian star, Ademola Lookman, was on the winning side as Atalanta pipped Rakow Czestochowa 2-0. Lookman featured for 76 minutes before he was replaced by Mario Pasalic

Liverpool took time adjusting to life back in the Europa League but for the fourth time in six matches this season, they came from behind to win 3-1 against LASK in Linz.

The situation was similar in London where West Ham also came from behind to beat TSC Backa Topola 3-1.

After a barren first half, Petar Stanic gave the Serbian team the lead just two minutes into the second half.

However, two goals in four minutes saw the Hammers turn the game around before Tomas Soucek sealed the 3-1 win with his 82nd-minute strike.

In some of the other results from Thursday’s Europa League games, Roma secured a 2-1 win away to FCSheriff while Ajax and Marseille played out a pulsating 3-3 draw at the Johan Cruyff arena.

