The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still the 39th best football country in the world, according to the recently released FIFA ranking table.

The Eagles defeated Sao Tome and Principe on 10 September, in an Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier. Nigeria qualified first from Group A with 15 points from six matches. They scored 22 goals, with Victor Osimhen bagging 10 of the goals.

Argentina, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions, remain the No. 1 ranked country in the world after two consecutive victories to the start of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. Los Albiceleste defeated Ecuador 1-0 and went to high-altitude Bolivia and got a 3-0 win.

The FIFA release read, “Following their 1-0 triumph over Ecuador and a 3-0 away success against Bolivia in their opening CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers, Argentina (1st) tighten their grip at the summit of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking. Second place France lost some ground on the Albiceleste after suffering a 2-1 friendly defeat at the hands of Germany.

“Meanwhile, Brazil (3rd), England (4th) and Belgium (5th) retain their places in a top five that remains unchanged from the July 2023 edition of the global ranking. The leading pack are followed by Croatia (6th), the Netherlands (7th) and Portugal (8th), who are the only team amongst the top ten to climb a position. Italy (9th) slip down a spot after having been held to a 1-1 draw away to North Macedonia in the sides’ UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier. The top-ten line-up is completed by Spain.”

Albania were the biggest winners in the FIFA window, with a draw away to Czechia, and a 2-0 home win over Poland, strengthening their hold on the first position in Group E of the UEFA European Championship qualifiers, a tournament they have never qualified for.

The Super Eagles are back in action in November when the Africa series for qualification for the 2026 World Cup kicks off. Nigeria will face Lesotho on 13 November and be away to Zimbabwe on 20 November.

