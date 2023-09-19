Manchester City Tuesday night started their Champions League title defence on a blistering note; coming from behind to beat Crvena Zvezda 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Nigeria’s Peter Olayinka came off the bench for the visitors but he could not rescue them from the rampaging Cityzens who admirably have won all their games so far this season.

Olayinka played for only 22 minutes; registering 10 touches as his club Crvena Zvezda crashed against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Interestingly, it was the visitors who scored first in the 45th minute of the game through Osman Bukari who finished a well-executed counterattack move.

City came back stronger in the second half where they pumped in three goals to get off to a flying start in this season’s Champions League

Julian Alvarez shone like a million stars on a night Erling Haaland could not just deliver the goals, despite his numerous efforts.

Alvarez hit a brace to put City on track for victory before Rodri glossed the victory with a third goal that saw the defending champions smiling away with the maximum points while Olayinka and this teammate returned home empty-handed.

Despite dominating play, City fell behind at the cusp of the first half, Osman Bukari gave the visitors a lead following a counter into the City defence with Mirko Ivanic’s pass which he slotted past Ederson.

But two minutes later, Julian Alvarez levelled for the hosts, having received a pass from Haaland, the Argentine forward rounded off Glazer to send the ball into an empty net.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker’s goal was chalked off for an offside and Glazer’s double save denied Haaland a chance to score in the 58th minute.

However, at the hour mark, Glazer’s gaffe cost his team another goal as he failed to punch Alvarez’s free-kick and Rodri doubled the lead in the 73rd minute.

Other games

Elsewhere at the Nou Camp, Barcelona walloped Antwerp 5-0 to begin their Champions League campaign.

Three goals in the first half with Joao Felix getting on the scoresheet in the 11th minute and then assisting Robert Lewandowski to score eight minutes later before Jelle Batille scored an own goal deflecting Raphina’s ball in the 22nd minute.

The hosts went ahead to score two more goals in the second half with Gavi’s strike in the 54th minute while Felix recorded his brace 12 minutes later.

Paris Saint Germain also shrugged off their last weekend defeat with an impressive 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Paris.

Second-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi gave the French giants maximum points.

At San Siro, it ended in a barren draw between Samuel Chukwueze’s Milan and newcomers Newcastle

The only Nigerian that ended on the winning side on Tuesday was Zaidu Sanusi who was in action as FC Porto secured a 3-1 away win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

