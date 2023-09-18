Bendel Insurance Coach, Monday Odigie, lost his cool on Saturday during the post-match interview after Bendel Insurance were forced to a 2-2 draw by visitors RS Berkane of Morocco at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

A video surfaced on the Internet on Saturday night that showed Coach Odigie losing his cool when asked questions after he said football isn’t about “winning but participating”.

🚨Bendel Insurance coach: “Football is all about participating, it’s not about winning. We played against the champions, people should appreciate the performance” Journalist: “We conceded two goals after going in front, we can’t be quiet about them Monday Odigie: “I am not… pic.twitter.com/mYY5HgxRfZ — MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) September 16, 2023

Insurance twice lost their lead in the game. Imade Osarenkhoe broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, but three minutes into the end of the first half, Oussama Lamiloui equalised for the visitors.

But Bendel Insurance went in front again at the hour mark through Paul Obata following an assist from Osarenkhoe, but they were pegged back once again as Mohammed El Moharabit equalised in the 83rd minute.

The draw means Bendel Insurance would have to win in Morocco to get a chance for the group stages.

Odigie, who hardly spoke with journalists last season despite Bendel Insurance’s outstanding performances in the league, lost his cool when they asked questions regarding how his team played against Berkane.

This isn’t the first time Odigie has reacted in an unprofessional manner, especially when his club gets an unfortunate result. The gaffer, who angrily walked out on the journalists present, stated that the team needs to be appreciated more than the questions about losing a lead twice.

He said, “Football is all about participating. It’s not about winning. We want to remain in the tournament, and we are going to fight for the game, but if the result doesn’t go our way, we will go back and start next time.

Can we just appreciate our team playing on the continent? We are playing against RS Berkane, champions last year. Can you please appreciate your team?

“I am not asking you too-are you a tactically sound person?”

Reactions from journalists

Meanwhile, the verbal altercation with Odigie raised some fuss, with journalists expressing their personal experiences with the gaffer during matchday.

A report published by the Punch on 18 September documented several responses from journalists on how Odigie had shown unprofessionalism in his manner of approach.

According to Tobi Adepoju, an ardent follower of the NPFL, “Odigie has been like that since his NNL days. He has a history of having such an attitude toward his players, backroom staff, and media. He should check his attitude.”

READ ALSO:

Mike Osareme, who was present at the venue, added, “It’s fine to show frustration at the result, but it’s never okay to reply to journalists as if you pay their wages. I engaged more than seven players from his squad, and the reply from them wasn’t great, even in terms of training. Is that a show of passion for your players too?”

Another journalist, Godwin Antai, also recalled his unguarded mixed-zone attitude during an NNL Super 8 tournament.

“I’m not surprised about the coach,” Antai said. “I remember interviewing him at the NNL Super 8 in Enugu; I ended the interview abruptly, and I’m not mincing words.”

“In Ikenne during the Dozy Mmobuosi Super 4, I was moderating the interview and told him he needed to say his name, but he charged back, asking if they’d ask Guardiola to introduce himself. I cringed,” NPFL media consultant Harry Iwuala said.

“For context, the request wasn’t because they don’t know him, but a format journalists adopt in recording interviews to segment different guests, but he thought they considered him an unknown coach. He threatened to walk out, but I persuaded him, and he said it was because of me.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

