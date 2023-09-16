Manchester United endured a humiliating 3-1 defeat at their Old Trafford home ground on Saturday, as Brighton and Hove Albion handed them their third loss in five matches of the season.

This marks the first time in their history that Manchester United has experienced such a shaky start to a Premier League campaign.

Erik Ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, made three changes from their previous squad that fell to Arsenal before the international break.

One notable alteration was the inclusion of new signing Rasmus Hojlund in the starting lineup.

However, the tactical shift failed to yield positive results as the Robert De Zebri-led Brighton side, with six new faces compared to their last matchday win against Newcastle, outplayed and outclassed the Red Devils.

The Game

The match kicked off with Manchester United dominating Brighton, applying relentless pressure on their visitors.

In the third minute, they earned their first corner following a clearance by Sergio Reguilon.

Marcus Rashford forced Brighton’s goalkeeper, Jason Steele, into his first save three minutes later, showing early signs of United’s attacking intent.

Despite United’s early dominance, it was their former player, Danny Welbeck, who broke the deadlock in the 20th minute.

Welbeck latched on to a low cross from Simon Adingra and slotted the ball home from 10 yards, beating United’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

This goal marked Welbeck’s fourth against Manchester United in 12 appearances, showcasing his knack for tormenting his former club.

Welbeck came close to doubling the lead 12 minutes later, but his effort from an Adam Lallana pass sailed just above the crossbar.

In the 33rd minute, Rashford’s goal-bound shot was cleared off the line by Brighton’s Dan Van Hecke.

United appeared to have pulled one back in the 40th minute when Rasmus Hojlund tapped in Rashford’s cross, but VAR ruled it out for Rashford’s offside position.

Brighton extended their lead early in the second half, with Pascal Gross converting a penalty in the 53rd minute after a swift interchange between Karou Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey.

Substitute Joao Pedro put the game beyond reach with a sublime finish to Lamptey’s pass in the 71st minute.

Hannibal Mejbri did manage to pull one back for United in the 73rd minute, but it proved too little, too late.

Despite late efforts from both teams, including Andre Onana’s crucial saves and Mejbri’s impact, the match concluded with a 3-1 victory for Brighton and Hove Albion, leaving Manchester United and their manager, Erik Ten Hag, with much to ponder as they strive to bounce back from this disappointing start to their season.

Comeback wins for Liverpool, Man City and Liverpool

In a remarkable show of tenacity and grit, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur all secured thrilling comebacks wins in their respective Premier League games on Sunday.

At the Molineux Stadium, Liverpool’s Egyptian magician, Mohamed Salah, took centre stage as the Reds clawed back from a goal down to triumph 3-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Salah was nothing short of sensational, notching his 200th goal contribution for Liverpool in style.

Hee-Chang Hwang’s early strike gave Wolves the lead in the seventh minute, igniting hopes of an upset.

However, Salah had other plans. The Egyptian maestro orchestrated Liverpool’s resurgence with two assists, demonstrating his exceptional playmaking abilities.

His performance also saw him join an exclusive club, becoming only the fourth player to assist a goal in five consecutive Premier League away games, a feat previously achieved by Cesc Fabregas, Muzzy Izzet, and Gerard Deulofeu.

Cody Gakpo’s strike in the 55th minute kickstarted Liverpool’s comeback, leveling the score.

The Reds then surged ahead in the 85th minute when Andrew Robertson found the net.

To seal the victory in emphatic fashion, a Hugo Bueno own goal in the 91st minute added the final gloss to a remarkable turnaround.

Elsewhere, Manchester City continued their pursuit of the Premier League title with a dominant 3-1 victory over West Ham United, handing the Hammers their first defeat of the season.

In North London, Tottenham Hotspur also came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1.

Gustavo Hamer’s opener in the 73rd minute appeared to have sealed Spurs’ fate, however, super-sub Richarlison turned the table for the hosts.

The Brazilian forward’s towering header from Ivan Perisic’s corner kick in the 98th minute equalised the score, sending the home crowd into delirium.

But he wasn’t done yet. Just two minutes later, Richarlison turned provider, setting up Dejan Kulusevski to rifle home a screamer and complete the remarkable turnaround for Tottenham.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

