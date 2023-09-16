Two Nigerian clubs, Bendel Insurance and Rivers United are back to compete on the continent against their counterparts from other African countries in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Unlike in previous years when teams who drop out from the Champions League are offered an escape route through the Confederation Cup, it is already the end of the road for Remo Stars and Enyimba after their short-lived campaigns.

Having pulled a shocker against Algerian side ASO Chlef in the preliminary stage, Bendel Insurance will be facing another Maghreb club side, RS Berkane in the battle for a place in the group stages of the Confederation Cup.

The first leg is set to take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin on Saturday with the reverse fixture in Morocco a week after.

On their part, Rivers United who were drawn bye in the preliminary stage will be flagging off their campaign away from home with a game against Burkinabe club, Etoile de Ouagadougou.

Bendel Insurance face similar challenge against RS Berkane

The majority of North African clubsides play fluid football and this gives them an ability to interplay positions especially when it comes to offensive play.

RS Berkane aren’t stereotyped in their positional plays; attacking and defending all together in an elite system of play.

The team also have tall heights as an advantage often using the flanks for set pieces.

One could easily remember RS Berkane’s goal against Kwara United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos where Cheick Outarra headed a corner in the ninth minute.

During Berkane’s game against Kwara United in Nigeria, the Harmony boys started on a cold foot playing a defensive tactic which allowed the Morrocans to counter them with set pieces, meanwhile, they won most of the duels due to their heights except for those parried to a corner.

In that game, Berkane had over 10 dangerous set pieces throughout the 90 minutes of play.

Although they lost 3-1 on their last visit to Nigeria against Kwara United, they still gave the Afonja Warriors a run for their money.

Berkane did the needful in the second leg in Morocco as they edged out Kwara United despite the Nigerian club’s all-defensive approach.

This is going to be a highly technical game for Bendel Insurance across both legs but Coach Monday Odigie would need to be more attack-minded than the defensive approach the Benin Gunners are known for.

Keeping a clean sheet at home is equally important for Insurance if they are to actualise their dream of progressing into the group stage.

Easy ride for Rivers United

Both teams last played a competitive game months ago and while Rivers United opponent Etoile De Ouagadougou last played a league game in April, the Nigerian side still competed in the Super Six last June.

Rivers United are all out to get it right in their quest for a place in the group stages of the Confederation Cup and they know a respectable result away from home is crucial to their ambitions.

For the Burkina Faso-based club side, this is their first time in the Confederation Cup after 11 years when they competed but failed to move past the first round.

Rivers United are seen as favourites going into this game in Ouagadougou as they have remained a regular feature in the Confederation Cup in the past four seasons.

For Stanley Eguma’s men, an away win is possible before next week’s second leg in Nigeria.

