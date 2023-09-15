The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)has announced the 24-woman squad that will play against Sao Tome and Principe in next week’s 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations first-round, first-leg qualifying match.

The Nigerian ladies who had a decent run at the recent World Cup in New Zealand/ Australia finishing among the top 10 countries will be seeking to flag off their WAFCON qualifying series on a good footing.

The Falcons will be eyeing a comprehensive victory when they welcome their counterpart from Central Africa Island next Friday, 22 September at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

The reverse fixture is on Tuesday, 26 September.

The Squad

A notable inclusion in the squad released on Friday by the federation is 40-year-old, Captain Onome Ebi, who is seeking to lead the Falcons to their 14th consecutive WAFCON in Morocco.

While making room for some new invitees, nine players from the home front were included in the 24-woman shortlist.

The trio of Peace Efih who plays for Sporting Braga in Portugal, Besitask forward Vivian Ikechukwu, and French-based Regina Otu are some of the new faces pencilled to trade tackles with Sao Tome.

Meanwhile, Ashleigh Plumptre who just moved to the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ittihad alongside other players like Francisca Ordega, Osinachi Ohale, and Halimatu Ayinde were all excused from the upcoming game.

Full list

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Monle Oyono (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Naija Ratels); Akudo Ogbonna (Remo Stars Ladies); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Paris Saint Germain, France); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Peace Efih (Sporting Club de Braga, Portugal); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo Queens); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (AS Saint Etienne, France)

Forwards: Flourish Sebastine (Bayelsa Queens); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Feminine, Spain); Vivian Ikechukwu (Besiktas JK, Turkey); Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Chiamaka Okuchukwu (Rivers Angels); Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens)

