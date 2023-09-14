Just weeks after joining Bayer Leverkusen from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, new Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface was named the Bundesliga’s Player of the Month of August.

Boniface beat another Bundesliga newcomer, Harry Kane, to the award.

The league’s official website said, “The Nigerian striker beat the likes of Harry Kane and Kevin Behrens to the prize, which was created by the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga in 2018/19, in cooperation with the Bundesliga’s official licensing partner, EA Sports.

“The award is decided through a two-stage selection process that considers both the players’ individual performance data and a vote by fans and experts.

“The August award is based on performances from Matchdays 1 and 2 of the season.”

The 22-year-old has seen a blistering start to the season, scoring four goals and creating two assists in three matches to take Leverkusen to the top of the three-week-old season.

The Bundesliga site continued, “The Nigerian registered more shots than any other Bundesliga player in August – 14. On only the second matchday alone, against Gladbach, he fired off 11 attempts on Jonas Omlin’s goal, as many as Harry Kane managed across Matchdays 1 and 2.

READ ALSO:

“Boniface’s sheer hard work has left a great impression too: his 54 challenges contested are the highest in the Bundesliga, while his fierce pressing has helped him win 43 percent of them. The striker’s performances also won him the Rookie of the Month award, meaning he is the first player since Erling Haaland in 2020 to be named Player and Rookie of the same month.”

In what many have already dubbed a Boniface versus Kane showdown, Leverkusen travel to Munich on Friday to face off against Bayern, with both teams having matching records, though Boniface’s side are top of the league, having scored more goals.

Boniface made his debut for the Super Eagles last Sunday and created the sixth goal scored by Samuel Chukwueze against Sao Tome and Principe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

