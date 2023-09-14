Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has been nominated along with other top notch players across the world for the FIFA Best player award.

The 24-year old who was recently nominated for the prestigious Ballon D’or award is the only African on the list.

This is the first time in recent times that a Nigerian player will be getting to the highest level of a FIFA award nomination after a long time.

Osimhen’s achievement is the newest after being nominated for the Ballon’D’or award last Thursday breaking a 24-year-old jinx since after Kanu Nwankwo made the exalted list.

Another Nigerian player, Asisat Oshoala, was also nominated in the female category.

Osimhen’s recent features aren’t far fetched as the breathtaking records of the Napoli talisman keeps speaking volume.

For Osimhen who led his Italian club to their first ever Serie A title in 34 years where he also earned the highest goalscorer award with 26 goals, the season of awards is around the corner.

Osimhen has not only been fantastic for club, he has also been doing well for the national team, the Super Eagles.

At the just concluded AFCON qualifiers, he finished as the highest goalscorer; scoring a total of 10 goals in six games.

The striker has been on the radar of top clubs in Europe during the summer transfer window with speculations from top guns like PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea hustling to get his signature before Napoli waived off the option of sale.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, other players in the FIFA Best Player award shortlist include; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Declan Rice and Erling Haaland, Rodrigo(Manchester City),

Others are Julian Alvarez, Marcelo Brozovic, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Bernardo Silva.

Meanwhile, there were some high profile names missing in the list of nominees released on Thursday.

Top on the list is Portuguese and Al Nassr striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is missing out for the second consecutive year.

The individual awards are being voted for by four groups: fans, national team managers, national team captains and media representatives.

The qualifying period for the men’s awards was between 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

