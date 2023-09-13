Nigeria and Saudi Arabia will clash in a senior international friendly match in the city of Portimão, Portugal, on Friday, 13 October, the Nigeria Football Federation has announced.

The game is scheduled to take place at the Estadio Municipal de Portimão, in the Algarve, which is the home ground of Portimonense S.C. and can seat close to 10,000 spectators

Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons, who play Mali’s Eagles at the same venue four days later, have only played once against Nigeria at the senior level and it was also a friendly match.

This latest clash comes barely a month before the three-time African champions, who lashed Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in their 2023 AFCON final-day qualification game in Uyo on Sunday, set out on the race for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals with a home game against the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Within the same FIFA window in November, the Eagles will play their second match of the qualification series, away to the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

The most remarkable clash between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia remains the opening match of the FIFA U20 World Cup (then known as FIFA World Youth Championship) in 1989, in which second-half goals from Christopher Ohenhen and Mutiu Adepoju steered Nigeria to a comeback 2-1 victory over the host nation in Riyadh.

