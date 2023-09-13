Desire Oparanozie, the former captain of the Nigeria women’s national football team, the Super Falcons, has announced her retirement from professional football.

The 29-year-old made the announcement on her X (formerly referred to as Twitter) page on Wednesday.

In her retirement statement, Oparanozie thanked her fans, family, and friends for their support over the years.

She also thanked the teams and coaches she has played for, as well as her teammates and opponents.

“To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years,” she wrote.

“It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now. I’m officially announcing my retirement from professional football for both club and country.”

To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years. It's time to take a bow, as I believe there's no better time than now. I'm officially announcing my retirement from professional football for both club and country…

Career

Oparanozie busted into the limelight from the home front with Bayelsa and Delta Queens football clubs in Nigeria before she moved to Europe where she played in Russia and more in France.

As French club Guingamp, she spent almost six years between 2014 and 2020; making more than 100 appearances.

She later switched to another French club Dijon in 2020 from where she moved to China.

After starting from the youth ranks, Oparanozie played her way to becoming a key member of the Nigeria women’s national team, the Super Falcons.

She has won the African Women’s Championship four times, in 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

She was also a member of the Super Falcons team that reached the Round 16 at the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Sad ending

In what sadly has turned out to be her last game, Oparanozie lost her penalty kick in the crucial game against England’s Three Lionesses at the last World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In her retirement announcement, Oparanozie thanked her fans, family, friends, teammates, and coaches for their support over the years.

She also thanked Nigeria for giving her the opportunity to represent the country at the highest level.

“To every team and coach I have played for, to every mate I’ve played alongside, and to every opponent I have played against, thank you all for being part of this incredible journey,” she said. “Thank you football, thank you Nigeria.”

