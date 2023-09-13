Ashleigh Plumptre has completed a surprise move to the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ittihad Ladies.

The 25-year-old defender, who represented England at youth levels before switching her allegiance to represent Nigeria joins Al-Ittihad Ladies after a long spell at Leicester City Ladies.

Plumptre who was among the shining lights in the Super Falcons team that performed creditably well at the last FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand was heavily linked with a number of top clubs in England; especially Manchester United’s Ladies.

She, however, quelled the rumors about her next destination when early Wednesday, she announced her move on her X social media account where she wrote: “Grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad. Excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings. My journey of self-discovery continues. It’s more than football,”

Grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad 🐅 Excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings. My journey of stepping into more of myself continues…

It’s more than football 💛 https://t.co/vqB54NGVaC — Ashleigh Plumptre (@ashplumptre) September 12, 2023

More than football

Plumptre surprised many with her largely unprecedented move to the Far East to continue her fledging career and she says it is more than just football.

According to the defender, she is hopeful of making an impact on and off the pitch in Saudi Arabia where women’s football is just finding its feet.

“Football for me is always about connecting to not just more of myself but to the people I am surrounded by… Joining Al-Ittihad, I feel I am going to have more opportunities on and off the pitch to learn” she said.

Welcome to Al-Ittihad Ashleigh Plumptre 🤩🙌

آشلي بلمتر في كتبية النمور 🐅⚔️#AshleighIsYellow 🟡 pic.twitter.com/Xyd9Us4qDr — Al-Ittihad Ladies | سيدات الاتحاد (@ittiladiesclub) September 12, 2023

The move to Saudi Arabia is a bold one for Plumptre which many feel will help to raise the profile of women’s football in the oil-rich kingdom

It is expected that in the days ahead more mercurial signings will be announced as has been the case with the men’s league where the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, and many other superstars have made the league ‘better

