The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has taken a bold step towards ensuring continuity in country’s national women’s team, the Super Falcons.

The NFF on Tuesday revealed that negotiations will soon been initiated to see that the Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum stays on in his role to build on the gains made at the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

According to a statement issued by the NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, the Federation’s Technical Committee has been mandated to hold discussions with Waldrum, with a view to extending the American coach’s contract with the NFF.

Waldrum led Nigeria to the Round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, with the Super Falcons unbeaten in regulation time in any of their four matches, before a penalty shootout defeat by England.

“We have given the Technical Committee the go-ahead to hold talks with Randy Waldrum as we consider an extension of his current contract with the NFF. They have to do this quickly as the team has a Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match next week.

“The man has done well by leading the team to an impressive outing at the FIFA World Cup,” NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, said on Tuesday.

Waldrum signed a two-year contract with the nine-time African Champions in 2021, during which he led them to qualify for the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and the FIFA Women’s World Cup thereafter.

Playing in Australia, the Super Falcons held Olympic champions Canada to a scoreless draw in Melbourne, defeated co-hosts Australia 3-2 in Brisbane and were again held scoreless by Republic of Ireland.

In the Round of 16, they had the better of the game but it ended scoreless in regulation and extra time, forcing the encounter into a penalty shootout in which the Falcons were second best.

The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation at their meeting over the weekend in Uyo reiterated that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the momentum is maintained and even improved with adequate support and encouragement of women’s football in all ramifications.

The Board also resolved to be thorough and ensure meritocracy in the composition of new coaching crews for the various Women National Teams (Super Falcons, Falconets and Flamingos) within the shortest possible time, as the Super Falcons and Falconets have crucial qualifying fixtures for major championships in a matter of weeks.

