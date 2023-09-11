Nigeria’s Super Eagles booked their place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a comprehensive 6-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in Uyo on Sunday.

Though the game at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium was widely dubbed a dead rubber since Nigeria were already sure of their place at next year’s Afcon tournament regardless of the result, Jose Peseiro’s men still came all out to secure a heartwarming result.

The Super Eagles dominated the game from start to finish, with Victor Osimhen scoring a hat-trick.

Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Samuel Chukwueze also got on the scoresheet as the Super Eagles romped to what was their biggest win on home soil for more than four decades.

While, collectively, the Eagles were brilliant albeit against a less-fancied opposition, their level of performance differed as they romped to their biggest win on home soil in 45 years.

Player Ratings

Victor Osimhen (9/10): The Napoli striker was a constant threat and scored three goals, including one from the penalty box after he was hauled down by the Sao Tome goalkeeper. With the hat trick scored on Sunday, Osimhen ended in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series as the top scorer with 10 goals to his name.

Ademola Lookman (8/10): Based in Italy like Osimhen, the Atalanta forward was lively throughout and proved deserving of a starting role ahead of the equally nimble-footed Moses Simon,

Having scored in the first leg against Sao Tome, Lookman did well to complete a double with another goal on Sunday in Uyo.

Taiwo Awoniyi (8/10): Many wanted to see if the Nottingham Forest striker would translate his superlative club form to the national team and he did just that.

After missing a couple of chances in the first, Awoniyi proved his mettle in the second half with an acrobatic finish that saw the Eagles increase their lead to 3-0

All through when he was on the pitch, Awoniyi was a handful for the Sao Tome defence all night.

Kelechi Iheanacho (8/10): The Leicester City forward was involved in a lot of the build-up play and created several chances for his teammates. He thought he had a goal to his name but he was rightly flagged offside by the linesman.

Wilfred Ndidi (7/10): The Leicester City midfielder was the captain of the day and he was solid in midfield, breaking up play and distributing the ball well. He was forced a brilliant save from the Sao Tome keeper just minutes into the game.

Francis Uzoho (6/10): The Cyprus-based goalkeeper had little to do as Nigeria dominated the game. With virtually no clear attempt on goal from Sao Tome, Uzoho was on holiday all through the game in Uyo

Calvin Bassey (7/10): The Fulham defender was solid at the back and made a few good tackles.

Bruno Onyemaechi (7/10): The Boavista of Portugal defender made his first start for Nigeria and he impressed with his passing and composure. He is likely going to be a good addition to the Super

Frank Onyeka (7/10): The Brentford man did well in the middle of the park breaking up play and distributing the ball well. He also made some ambitious moves forward

Ola Aina (7/10): The right side of defence was well covered by the Nottingham Forest defender who also had a memorable time up front helping the attack

Subs

Joe Aribo (6/10): The Southampton midfielder came on as a substitute and did well to keep possession of the ball.

Samuel Chukwueze (8/10): The AC winger was the most impactful substitute; creating an assist and scoring a goal with a neat finish.

Victor Boniface (7/10): Tipped for a fiery partnership with Victor Osimhen in games ahead, the Bayern Leverkusen served a glimpse of what he can do and also provided an assist on his debut for the national team

Tyronne Ebuhehi: N/A

Raphael Onyedika: N/A

