Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has said that his team is determined to win their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday.

Though the match, which will be played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, is a dead rubber as Nigeria has already qualified for the tournament while Sao Tome are out of contention, Peseiro said his team is still motivated to win and finish top of their group.

The Super Eagles in record-breaking fashion hammered Sao Tome 10-0 the last time they played.

Now, Peseiro and his team are eager to finish the qualifying campaign on a high and would thus be eyeing another sweet victory in Sunday’s outing.

“Of course, it’s a match we want to win,” Peseiro said. “It’s the last match in our group. Our team is the best team in the group so we must finish in the top position. So to finish in the first position, you need to beat São Tomé [e Principe]. In the mind of our national team, the goal is to win.”

Peseiro also said that he is confident that his team will be able to beat Sao Tome and Principe.

He pointed to the fact that Nigeria has a ‘better’ team and that they will be playing in better conditions.

“With a better team, with good conditions and facilities, good pitch and good hotel, our aim is to beat Sao Tome and play well,” he said.

Though regulars like Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, and Zaidu Sanusi were not invited for this game, Peseiro has assembled a crack team nonetheless with fiery attackers like Victor Osimhen, Gift Orban, Victor Boniface, and Taiwo Awoniyi.

The likes of Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, and captain William Troost-Ekong are on the roster to face Sao Tome on Sunday.

The Super Eagles are currently top of Group A with 12 points after five matches, followed by Guinea-Bissau with 10 points. Sao Tome and Principe are bottom of the group with 0 points.

The match between Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe is scheduled to kick off by 5 p.m.

