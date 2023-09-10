The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set for their final game in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign as they host Sao Tome and Principe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Sunday.

The Eagles have already qualified for next year’s showpiece in Cote d’Ivoire but the three-time African champions are seeking to end their campaign in the qualifiers on a bright note.

In the last 72 hours, the Eagles have been training in Uyo ahead of Sunday’s game and Jose Peseiro’s men appear to be ready to make a meal off their opponents.

Going into Sunday’s game, the debate has been whether the Super Eagles can replicate or even better the 10-0 victory they recorded the last time they faced Sao Tome.

Though the prediction has been that there will be plenty of goals, the Super Eagles are 90 minutes away from proving fans right or wrong.

Having opted for games in Abuja, Asaba, Benin and Lagos lately, many are happy to see the Super Eagles return to the Uyo stadium nicknamed the Nest of Champions.

It is expected that fans will turn up in their numbers to cheer the Eagles as they end their AFCON qualifying race before switching attention to the World Cup qualifiers billed to commence in November.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for all the LIVE UPDATES.

Kickoff is 5 p.m.

LIVE

Super Eagles line up

Wilfred Ndidi gets the captain’s armband as Jose Peseiro names his starting XI for the match against Sao Tome.

Francis Uzoho is back in goal for the Eagles after he was missing in action in the last game against Sierra Leone.

In the defence, the quartet of Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Onyemachi have been handed the responsibility of stopping the opponents.

Captain Ndidi will be handling affairs in the midfield with the trio of Frank Onyeka, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman who will be operating just behind the attacking duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Victor Osimhen.



The two teams have made their way to the lush green pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium

The national anthem ritual for both teams is next with Sao Tome taking their turn first before the Super Eagles

One minute silence for the lost souls in Morocco

Sao Tome gets the game underway in Uyo

Super Eagles get the first corner kick of the game to be taken by Iheanacho

CHANCE. Sao Tome keeper makes a fine save to deny Nigeria an early goal in Uyo

Wilfred Ndidi smartly recovers the ball for Nigeria

Awoniyi fires over the bar after receiving a good pass in the box from Iheanacho

Free kick for Nigeria as Ramos brings down Frank Onyeka

Djackson Ranco gets the first yellow card

Iheanacho takes the free kick and Sao Tome head out for another corner for the Super Eagles

Goal … Osimhen makes it 1-0

The Napoli man opened the scoring also in the first leg when Nigeria won 10-0

Osimhen has now scored eight goals in the Afcon qualifiers …

Chance: Super Eagles almost with the second goal but the cutback pass by Osimhen to Awoniyi was intercepted by Sao Tome’s Oliveria

Awoniyi goes down after being pushed down in the box but referee waves off the appeal for a penalty kick by the Super Eagles

It is raining in Uyo… Will there also be a rain of goals ???

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has largely been on holiday in this game so far

GOAL >> Ademola Lookman doubles the lead!!

We are at the half-hour mark .. Nigeria 2-0 Sao Tome

Awoniyi with another effort but he is already flagged offside by the linesman

Osimhen adjudged to have committed a foul as Sao Tome get a free kick in their own half

Super Eagles win a seventh corner kick

Uzoho makes an easy catch as Sao Tome have what is their first attempt at goal

In the first leg between these two teams Nigeria led 3-0 by half time before adding seven goals more in the second half, we are waiting to see how things will pan out in Uyo

Super Eagles with almost three times more ball possession than Sao Tome

One minute added time

Half Time: Nigeria 2-0 Sao Tome Principe

