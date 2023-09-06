The camp of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo is bubbling ahead of their 2023 African Nations Cup qualifier against São Tomé and Principe.

According to the updates given by the Super Eagles Media Officer, Babafemi Raji, all the 23 invited players are already on the ground for the ‘dead-rubber’ clash against Sao Tome and Principe.

Having secured 12 points from their previous five matches, the Super Eagles have already sealed their berth at next year’s flagship tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

However, the coach Jose Peseiro-led team still has all to play for in Sunday’s clash billed for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The Super Eagles must earn at least a point to top the group ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau, who are on 10 points and play at home to Sierra Leone in Bissau.

More importantly, the Super Eagles are also meant to use the game against São Tomé and Principe as a dress rehearsal for the fast-approaching 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled to kick off in November 2023.

Having missed out on qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Super Eagles are keen not to allow a repeat in the race for places in the 2026 Mundial.

The last time the Super Eagles faced São Tomé and Principe in Agadir, Morocco, was a record-breaking outing, with Nigeria romping to a 10-0 victory.

With the calibre of strikers and the entire team assembled for this final game in the qualifying series, another basket full of goals is expected, even though some expect São Tomé and Principe to come fighting as they would be hoping to save face and national pride.

Full List of players invited for the game

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Jordan Torunarigha (KAA Gent, Belgium); William Ekong (PAOK FC, Greece); Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Gift Orban (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Boniface (Bayern Leverkusen, Germany)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

