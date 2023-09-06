The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has suffered another round of postponement following the announcement by the league board on Wednesday that the earlier kickoff date of 9 September for the 2023/24 season has been shifted.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported Shooting Stars Sports Club was billed to host Plateau United in the season’s curtain-raiser.

This is not the first time the commencement of the 2023/24 season will be altered after it was initially announced to commence on 26 August 2023 before moving to 9 September, which has now suffered a similar fate.

According to the official statement issued on Wednesday, the league board cited the need to have members focus on the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which holds in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State this weekend.

Davidson Owumi, the chief operating officer, in the official statement, explained that the league body yielded to representations from various voices in its ranks in reaching the decision.

“We have everything set for the kickoff in Ibadan on Saturday, but following representations from multiple stakeholders and more cogent is the complex logistics involved in having our Chairman and Clubs leadership travel from Ibadan to Uyo”, Owumi told NPFL Media Wednesday morning.

He said the postponement had been communicated to the clubs so they can stand down travel plans already made.

“Note, therefore, that there will be no flag-off game this Saturday, September 9, as originally planned”, the letter to the clubs read.

He said a new kickoff date would be communicated in a few days.

However, contrary to the sole reason the league body gave in its statement, the letter sent to the clubs suggests there was more to this latest postponement.

The letter, also signed by Mr Owumi, cited exigencies connected to the league’s sponsorship as the reason for this latest postponement.

The letter read: “The Board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) wish to inform you that the scheduled kickoff for the 2023/24 season has been put on hold, and a new date will be communicated to you.

“This is due to the exigencies connected to the sponsorship of the League.

“Note, therefore that there will be no flag-off game this Saturday, September 9, as originally planned.

“This is for your information and necessary action, please.”

Enyimba, record nine-time champions, are the reigning kings in the Nigeria league after their triumph in June at the season-ending Super Six.

The 2022/23 season was played in an abridged format before the top six teams converged in Lagos to fight for the title in which the Peoples Elephants emerged as the champions.

