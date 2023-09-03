The Nigeria Football Federation has officially confirmed the contract extension with Super Eagles coach Jose Santos Peseiro.

After several days of uncertainties and name-dropping, the NFF, in a statement on Sunday, said it had reached an agreement with Peseiro to continue in his role as Head Coach of the Senior Men National Team of Nigeria, Super Eagles.

“As stipulated in the original contract, drawn in May 2022, the Portuguese has been handed the mandate to lead the Super Eagles to, at the minimum, the semi-finals of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations finals taking place in Cote d’Ivoire in a few months.” the NFF statement issued on Sunday read in part.

Peseiro has steered the Super Eagles through the qualifiers and to a ticket with a match to spare, including a 10-0 record international win against Sao Tome and Principe in Agadir, Morocco, in June 2022.

The NFF said the coach has agreed to continue in the role after accepting a pay cut on his earlier terms, with the new agreement also putting him in charge of the Super Eagles B – the home-based professionals who contest the biennial African Nations Championship.

As reported by PREMIUM TIMES in May 2022, when Peseiro was hired, the Portuguese tactician was to receive $70,000 monthly (over N29m then) from which he would pay his two personal assistants.

The NFF signed just a year’s deal with Peseiro with an option for another year, depending on how things turn out in the initial 12 months.

Antecedence

Peseiro, 63, played as a striker in his days and has wide and varied experience coaching clubs and national teams across four different continents: Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

An educationist with a degree in physical education/sports sciences, Peseiro has top-level coaching qualifications/training and has coached at Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, Panathinaikos, and Rapid Bucharest.

He also had stints at Sporting Braga, Victoria Guimaraes, Al-Hilal, Al-Wahda, Al-Ahly Cairo, Sharjah FC, and Real Madrid, as well as serving as Head Coach of the Saudi Arabia and Venezuela national teams before taking up the Super Eagles job.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

