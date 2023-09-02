New signing Victor Boniface scored twice for the second consecutive week as Bayer Leverkusen blew Darmstadt 98 away 5-1 on Saturday.
The result meant Bayer Leverkusen made it three wins out of three league games for a perfect Bundesliga start.
The 22-year-old Nigerian struck twice in last week’s win over Borussia Moenchengladbach while also netting in the German Cup once.
He joined a month ago from Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium but has hit the ground running.
Boniface opened his account with a superb solo run and chipped in his finish in the 21st minute after driving past three defenders.
Darmstadt levelled through Oscar Vilhelmsson’s close-range header but Xabi Alonso’s team went back in front four minutes after the restart through Exequiel Palacios.
READ ALSO: Nigerian authorities postpone resumption of football league 2023/2024
Boniface then bagged his second goal of the afternoon, slipping into the box and flicking the ball past the keeper from a tight angle after a quick passing move.
Jonas Hofmann’s 20-metre drive made it 4-1, killing off any chances of a Darmstadt comeback.
Substitute Adam Hlozek then slid in to add another and keep his team on a maximum of nine points from three matches.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999