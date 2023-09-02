Taiwo Awoniyi was instrumental in Nottingham Forest’s first victory of the season in the Premier League as he provided the assist that saw his team beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

That hard-earned victory was the first time in 26 years that Forest will be defeating Chelsea on their home turf.

Before this sensational victory, the last time Nottingham Forest defeated Chelsea at the Bridge was January 1997 when they trounced the Blues 2-0.

Even though Awoniyi was unable to score like he has done in the last seven Premier League games, his contribution was nonetheless pivotal as the Nigerian striker assisted teammate, Anthony Elanga to score his first goal of the season in the 48th minute.

Awoniyi’s compatriot, Ola Aina, was also in the thick of action; retaining his starter’s shirt in the Steve Cooper’s team.

After a barren first half, Forest found the breakthrough they needed when Awoniyi capitalised on Chelsea’s midfield gaffe.

He provided a pass to Anthony Elanga in the space and the former Manchester United player made no mistake, giving the visitors the lead three minutes Into the second half.

In the 56th minute, Nicolas Jackson had a first touch on the ball from Fenandes’ through pass but a Willy Boly last ditch tackle parried the ball sideways.

Chelsea tried hard to savage at least a point from the game but Nottingham Forest were solid enough to deny the Blues any share of the spoils.

Fulham punished at Etihad

Fulham after doing well against Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend were hoping to ruffle feathers again, this time against the high-flying Manchester City.

However, the Cityzens were ruthless at the Etihad Stadium where they walloped the London side 5-1 with Erling Haaland getting his first hat trick of the season.

It all started well as the visitors levelled up Julian Alvarez’s 31st minute spot-on goal from Erling Haaland’s assist two minutes later from Captain Tim Ream.

But the energy of Marco Silva’s led side was quick to drain at the cusp of the first half when Nathan Ake’s header to Phil Foden’s corner kick went to the bottom right corner of sluggish Bernd Leno.

After the protest from Fulham players, the goal then stood following a VAR decision.

Haaland then doubled the lead in the 58th minute and scored a penalty in the 70th minute before completing his hattrick with a kick to Sergio Gomez cutback pass in the 95th minute.

Tottenham return to winning ways

At the Turf Moor, Tottenham returned to winning ways after their shaky performances at the Carabao Cup against London side Fulham during the midweek.

Spurs gave themselves a befitting victory over newcomers Burnley, it ended 5-2 with Captain Son Heung-Min scoring his first hat trick of the season.

At first, it was the Vincent Kompany side that took the lead courtesy of Lyle Foster in the fourth minute but captain Son Heung-Min responded for Spurs 12 minutes later.

With both sides levelled, Christian Romero put the visitors in front for the first time in the game at the cusp of the first half.

Thereafter, James Maddison got on target for the second consecutive week in the 54th minute after receiving an assist from Nigerian prodigy Destiny Udogie.

Tottenham continued the rot with Son getting quickfire goals in the 63rd and 66th minute to complete his hat trick.

In the day’s early kickoff, Sheffield United and Everton played out a 2-2 draw.

