Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has committed his next five years to London club, Fulham, in a deal that sees the midfielder return to London after a four-year absence.

The 27-year old made a deadline day switch from the Merseyside Blue in a £22 million deal, an amount lesser to what he was bought from Arsenal by Everton to join his former Manager Marco Silva at the Craven Cottage.

Having had a four-year spell with Everton where he was an integral part of the club helping them escape relegation last season under Sean Dyche, Iwobi will be teaming with Super Eagles’ colleague, Calvin Bassey at the London club.

Repay faith

Similar to his transfer to Everton from Arsenal in 2019, Iwobi told Fulham media that his move to London was as result of the trust Marco has for him seeing the plans of the Portuguese Manager, he knew that’s the best challenge he needs at the moment.

However, both parties, Marco and Iwobi, couldn’t gel well last time out as the manager was laid off five-month after the Nigerian’s arrival at Everton.

“Marco Silva spoke to me about the ambitions of the Club, and I’m on board. Hopefully I can bring something to the Club.

“And I hope I am able to repay the faith,” Iwobi said in his first interview with his new club.

He continued, “Four years in Everton but I felt like it’s a new challenge back home in London, I can’t just wait to see where my journey goes. Like I said, I am back home and can’t wait to see how this gets to play. It’s a new challenge and how Marco appreciates me as a player like come and express yourself, I am just going to get that running.”

While speaking about his contribution to the Fulham team, Iwobi, a regular with Everton during his three-year spell has 140 appearances scoring nine goals with 16 assists which accompany playing in multiple positions.

“I am an attacking minded player and I like to create chances and let my teammates score goals. As long as I am able to do that with the qualities we have in the team, I am sure we are able to get our way.”

“I am able to play in numerous positions and whichever works out for the team and I will just keep up 100%. I know a couple of players, Calvin is my little brother, born here and we have a good relationship from Arsenal.”

He further added that he and Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey had spoken about the move a week before finalising the deal to the London side.

“I spoke to Calvin about Fulham the previous week and he tried to tell me to hurry up, I will wait for you. I will see him and I am sure I am going to message him when the whole thing is all done. He isn’t going to see me next week because of International trip but he will see me eventually.”

Iwobi concluded that he hopes to see Fulham playing in either of the UEFA competitions.

“Hopefully UEFA league or conference league, I see why not,” he quipped.

