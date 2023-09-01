The much-anticipated 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season is set to commence with a mouthwatering clash between Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) and former champions Plateau United.

As explained by the League organisers on Friday, the curtain-raiser fixture billed for Saturday, 9 September, will be the only game to grace the opening day of the season.

The iconic Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba, Ibadan, will be the battleground where the first set of points for the season will be earned.

NPFL boss Gbenga Elegbeleye explained the rationale behind this decision, noting that it was influenced by the Super Eagles’ final AFCON qualifying match scheduled for Sunday, 10 September, in Uyo.

He said, “Some of our clubs prefer playing their home matches on Sundays to attract a full house of fans, and we cannot start from the first day with scattered fixtures; hence, all other games apart from the curtain raiser have been moved to the following weekend.”

Elegbeleye further emphasised that this decision is not alien as it aligns with the tradition established during the previous season under the then Interim Management Committee (IMC).

Last season’s opening day fixture was the match between Akwa United and Bendel Insurance in Uyo, with the other nine fixtures taking place the following weekend.

Elegbeleye, now the 2nd Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), stated, “It is one of the traditions we are bringing into the new league era.”

In an exciting development for football enthusiasts, the match in Ibadan will also be the first to be streamed on the new NPFLLive app, available on mobile phones and other devices.

The Lekan Salami Stadium authorities have ensured the stadium meets the necessary broadcasting requirements by completing the construction of a camera stand with a safe staircase for AI Camera crews and commentators.

3SC Chairman Babatunde Olaniyan shared the news during the Annual General Meeting and Draw ceremony in Abuja.

He affirmed the commitment of the club and their governor to improve the stadium infrastructure, stating, “We promised the broadcast team during their inspection visit that the camera stand staircase will be installed, and our Governor approved funds for this because he wants the stadium to meet all requirements.”

Neither Shooting Stars nor Plateau United made it to the season-ending Super Six last time out and would be hoping for better fortunes this season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

