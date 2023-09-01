The draw for the 2023/24 Europa League season has been concluded; revealing the possible pathway to glory for a handful of Nigerian players competing with their respective club sides.

Unlike the UEFA Champions League, where only three Nigerians have had the opportunity to lift the coveted trophy, the country’s players have enjoyed more success in the Europa League over the years.

From the duo of Kanu Nwankwo and Taribo West with Inter Milan to Victor Moses Mikel John Obi with Chelsea, the Europa League has been a good hunting ground for Nigerian players.

That tradition of success is what a handful of Nigerian players will be looking to improve on in the Europa League this season following Friday’s draw ceremony for the group stage.

Naija Boys

Leading the crop of players that would be hoping for success in the Europa League this season is Leon Balogun, who is back with Scottish side Rangers.

In the 2021/ 22 season, Balogun came really close to recording success with Rangers when he and two of his compatriots, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey (who have both left the club), made it to the final but were denied the trophy by German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rangers face a Betis team that came sixth in La Liga last season and that have reached the knockout stages in three of the previous five seasons, as well as the champions of the Czech Republic and Cyprus, respectively, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol

Aside from Balogun, another Nigerian in the mix for a shot at the title is Ademola Lookman, who plies his trade with Serie A side Atalanta.

Atalanta have their work well cut out against the trio of Sporting CP, Sturm Graz, and Rakow.

Elsewhere, Victor Boniface and Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen will face Qarabag, Molde, and Hacken.

Other pairings

In some of the other group pairings, Brighton will have a debut European campaign to remember after being pitted against Ajax, Marseille, and AEK Athens in Friday’s Europa League draw.

The Seagulls qualified for continental competition for the first time in their 121-year history last season, and they face a huge challenge in Group B.

After finishing outside the top four last season, Liverpool will take on Austrians LASK, last season’s quarter-finalists Union Saint-Gilloise and French side Toulouse in Group E.

Last season’s runners-up, Roma, were pitted against Slavia Prague, Sheriff, and Servette in the draw conducted on Friday.

The group stage will begin on September 21 and conclude on December 14.

The final will be held in Dublin this season on May 22, 2024.

FULL EUROPA LEAGUE GROUP STAGE DRAW

Group A

West Ham

Olympiacos

Freiburg

Backa Topola

Group B

Ajax

Marseille

Brighton

AEK Athens

Group C

Rangers

Real Betis

Sparta Prague

Aris Limassol

Group D

Atalanta

Sporting CP

Sturm Graz

Rakow

Group E

Liverpool

LASK

Union Saint-Gilloise

Toulouse

Group F

Villarreal

Rennes

Maccabi Haifa

Panathinaikos

Group G

Roma

Slavia Prague

Sheriff

Servette

Group H

Bayer Leverkusen

Qarabag

Molde

Hacken

